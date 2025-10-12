Roy Asotasi, a one-time premiership winner and former NRL front-rower for the Canterbury Bulldogs and South Sydney Rabbitohs, has secured a head coaching role for the 2026 season.\n\nLast playing in the NRL in 2013, Asotasi has been named as the head coach of the Balmain Tigers' Under-19s SG Ball Cup team for next season as he looks to help guide them to success.\n\nPreviously coaching the Coogee Dolphins and within the Bulldogs pathways system, he will bring a wealth of knowledge to the club as he prepares to mentor the next generation of stars coming through the junior representative grades.\n\n“We're really pleased to have secured the services of some talented young coaches, but more importantly people who embody the values of our club," Head of Pathways at the Wests Tigers, Bronson Harrison said.\n\n[caption id="attachment_227497" align="alignnone" width="696"] WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 11: (L-R) Kangaroos captain Cameron Smith and Kiwis captain Roy Asotasi attend a Parliamentary luncheon for the Australian Kangaroos and the New Zealand Kiwis at the Beehive on October 12, 2007 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Sandra Mu\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nBefore hanging up the boots on his playing career, Asostasi played 217 matches in the NRL which included winning the 2004 Grand Final with the Bulldogs against the Sydney Roosters.\n\nAlso representing the Warrington Wolves, he was dual international for New Zealand (2004-09) and Samoa (2013) in which he captained both international teams throughout his career.\n\n“The quality and strength of our Pathway both next year and beyond is heavily influenced by the coaching and mentorship our players are exposed to, we're very happy with the variety of coaches who will be working across our programs in 2026," Harrison said.\n\n“We've been able to attract former players who have been at the very top of our game, the expertise and advice they can provide to our young players will be invaluable."