Jayden Okunbor, a former utility for the Canterbury Bulldogs, has signed a new deal that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2023, Okunbor will remain overseas in the United Kingdom after agreeing to a one-year contract extension with the Bradford Bulls, which will run until the end of the 2026 season.

A fan-favourite since arriving at Bradford mid-way through last year, he has scored 17 tries in 32 appearances, easily becoming one of their best players at the moment.

“I am very excited, I knew for a while I wanted to stay for another year and when I spoke to Jason [Hirst] and heard the club wanted to keep me that's all I wanted to hear,” said Okunbor.

“Everyone from the fans, volunteers, players and coaches have all made me feel really welcome since day one and I feel like I am playing some really good footy. The club has put me in a position where I am loving Rugby League again.

“I grew up in Bankstown wanting to play for the [Canterbury] Bulldogs and I see a lot of similarities with the Bulls, the fans are die hard and incredibly passionate.

"I resonate with that as that was me growing up so for me to be able to give back to the fans and the club means the world to me."

Before moving overseas, the Milpera Colts junior appeared in 45 games for the Canterbury Bulldogs after making his debut in Round 3 of 2019 against the Wests Tigers, with 17 of those games coming in 2023.

“In Australia the fans don't really sing songs and I didn't know what the Bulls fans were singing at first until Jimmy Meadows explained it but it's awesome!," the former Bulldog added.

"My partner comes over soon and I am excited for her to hear it and I am hoping my mum can come over next year and hear it too I am sure they will be super proud.

“I feel having a full pre-season here benefitted me massively, Nick [Botten] did a great job running that programme for us and we all came through it in really good shape.

"I feel good at the minute, we would have loved to have been at Wembley of course but we have gone away and come back refreshed and ready to go again.

“Now I have signed I am excited for another whole year with the club, we're on a journey and we won't stop till we get to where we want to be.”