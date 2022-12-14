Forgotten former Melbourne Storm forward Darryn Schonig is reportedly on the verge of linking up with the Canterbury Bulldogs for the 2024 NRL season.

While the Bulldogs have minimal space left in their roster for the upcoming campaign, and the forward is under contract at Toowoomba for 2023, it's understood Schonig has been training with the NRL side over the summer so far, with teams about to break up for a break over the Christmas and New Year period.

Wide World of Sports report that a good 2023 season for the Western Clydesdales in the QLD Cup - they are re-entering the competition having originally played the part of a Broncos feeder club out of Toowoomba between 1996 and 2006 - could see him offered a deal for 2024.

Schonig will be one of the players making the move to Toowoomba for the returning QLD Cup franchise, who have linked up with the Canterbury Bulldogs to act as a feeder team.

The Clydesdales will effectively replace Mounties as the Bulldogs' second feeder team, with the Belmore-based club running only second-tier team in the NSW Cup under their own name next season.

Mounties are yet to find a new NRL partner for the season ahead.

Schonig will be the first signing for the re-admitted club with NRL experience, having previously spent time in the Melbourne Storm system.

The now 26-year-old spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as part of the Storm's top 30, playing seven NRL games after making his debut in Round 9 of 2020.

A knee injury ruined his 2021 season before he was released by the club at the end of the season.

2022 saw Schonig make 13 appearances for the Sunshine Coast Falcons, with the forward making 185 tackles and 90 metres per game.

He has previously played for the Northern Pride in the competition.