ARL boss Peter V’landys is yet to rule out a move that could potentially reunite Israel Folau and the NRL despite St George Illawarra receiving major backlash after being linked to the former Kangaroos star.

Folau won’t play out the final year of his Catalan Dragons contract after opting to return to Australia following his first season with the French Super League side, instead hoping to land a return to the NRL.

The controversial code-hopper was linked to joining the Red V earlier this month before the club decided to pull the pin on negotiations following uproar from fans and sponsors.

Despite the damaging retaliation and a terminated Rugby Australia contract, V’landys has revealed the option for Folau remains a possibility if a club can submit an acceptable application to the ARLC.

“I can’t comment on that until a club makes an application,” V’landys said on 1170 SEN Breakfast.

“We have a legal obligation to provide due process and natural justice with Israel Folau and we will do that.

“If a club makes an application, we will consider it on its due merits, and we will meet with Israel.

“I’m not going to speculate on an outcome before that process, and like any other person in the community he deserves due process and natural justice and he will get that.

“A decision will be made, but I can’t speculate on what that decision may be.”

It had been reported by the Sydney Morning Herald shortly after Folau’s link to St George Illawarra that any return to the NRL would require strict social media clauses to retain his position under V’landys and co.

The former league star is nearing a two-year deal with the Dragons. #NRLhttps://t.co/9bbo3oCAjG — ZeroTackle.com (@zerotackle) February 2, 2021

Having been cut from Australian rugby codes after posting a picture to social media stating “drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters” would be going to hell, Folau’s controversial views would need to be kept away from the public.

NSW coach Brad Fittler believed Folau believes Folau would bring an unparalleled level of skill to the NRL if he was to land a return.

“I like watching Israel play footy… I don’t necessarily listen to anything he says because I don’t have social media and I am not over any of that,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“It is going to be up to the game to decide if he can play and I hope he can… The couple of times I saw him play he looked as good as ever.”