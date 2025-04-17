The Canberra Raiders have reportedly tabled veteran halfback Jamal Fogarty a new two-year contract to keep him out of the grasp of the Manly Sea Eagles after rejecting the club's option in his contract.

Getting better with age, Fogarty has spent the last four seasons with the Canberra Raiders, which has seen him take his game to a new level and be regarded as one of the best kickers in the competition.

However, his long-term future in the nation's capital has remained uncertain for some time, since the club brought in Ethan Sanders from the Parramatta Eels during the pre-season and the U19s NSW Blues representative being touted as the club's long-term halfback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earmarked as a potential Daly Cherry-Evans' replacement for some time, reports from News Corp previously indicated that the Manly Sea Eagles were preparing to offer him and his management a two-year contract, which would see him play at the club for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Nonetheless, he may remain at his current club in the nation's capital, after the Raiders have made a last-ditch effort to keep him out of the grasp of the Sea Eagles.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Raiders have decided not to take up Fogarty's club option worth around $650,000 for next season but have tabled him a new two-year contract to keep him at the club until the end of 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to keep Jamal,” Stuart told the publication when the club was in Darwin last week.

“And we'll know early this week whether there has been contract negotiations with Manly or not over the last two or three weeks, which we keep hearing, even though you're not allowed to do it.

“We will sit down with Jamal early in the week and we will tell him exactly what we've got.

"He was very happy in regards to what I discussed with him early this week.

"So I'll know if there's been prior communication with Manly... I want to keep Jamal here.”