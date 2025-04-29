Canberra Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty has reportedly confirmed he will depart the club and join the Manly Sea Eagles from the start of 2026.

The halfback's future has been a topic of constant debate and speculation in recent weeks, but it's now understood the deal has been signed for him to join the Manly Sea Eagles.

There, he will become the out and out replacement for Daly Cherry-Evans, with the deal reportedly set to run for three years.

News Corp are reporting that Fogarty confirmed the news with Ricky Stuart on Tuesday morning.

The former Gold Coast Titan has become one of the most important players at the Raiders during his time with the club, and his form has even had him in some State of Origin discussions in recent weeks, with his kicking game noted as one of the best in the competition.

The Raiders originally had a mutual option in his deal for 2026 which they could have taken for 2026, but refused to do, instead trying to sign the halfback to what was originally a one-year, and then a two-year deal.

Instead, Fogarty will join Manly, leaving youngster Ethan Sanders to likely take over his lime green number seven jersey for 2026 and beyond after he made the switch from the Parramatta Eels ahead of 2025, but as yet has not made it onto the NRL field.

At the other end of the deal, the move from Manly allows the club to retain an experienced halfback in their NRL team under Anthony Seibold, while also providing mentoring for the club's likely future halfback in Joey Walsh.

That said, a three-year deal for Fogarty could yet drive Walsh, who was the topic of a code war before signing with Manly, out of the club as he searches for opportunities elsewhere.

Manly are expected to confirm the deal in the coming weeks once the NRL's ten-day cooling off period for new deals is over. Canberra can decide to forgo that right, but have yet to make a statement to that effect.