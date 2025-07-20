The St George Illawarra Dragons haven't had much to celebrate in 2025, and last night was no different.

After blowing a two-point lead in the dying minutes against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, most of the buzz was around Lachlan Galvin's heroics.

However, Dragons coach Shane Flanagan flipped the script in his post-match interview, highlighting poor officiating as the culprit behind his side's defeat.

“I was really proud of the effort they put in and the way they played, but the game was taken away from us from, I believe, wrong decisions."

Flanagan was visibly fuming when discussing the alleged unfair calls against his side, with one ruling proving particularly infuriating for the coach.

“With 10 minutes to go there was a forward pass in the middle part of the field, but the Luciano Leilua decision was outrageous.

“That was five minutes and 30 seconds to go on their 30 or 40 metre line. The player never got to his feet. Ball planted on Luciano who doesn't have to disappear, Luciano can hold his ground.

“He's got to get to his feet before he plants the ball. It has been the rule all year and it cost us today."

He believes the poor officiating has cost the 11th-placed Dragons a finals spot, viewing the failed win as a missed opportunity.

“As I said, they're trying so hard. They're a good side the Bulldogs, they compete hard, but it was some decisions tonight that cost us two competition points and could cost us an opportunity to play semi-finals.”

The fired-up coach admitted he would be taking his complaints further, although he understands it won't elevate his club's standing on the ladder.

“I'll go through those channels, but in the end, we don't get these two competition points,” Flanagan said.

The Dragons currently sit four points out of the Top 8, meaning every game here-on-out is vital to their finals hopes.