The first week of Origin-related chaos is behind us, and now attention moves towards which players will and won't back up for their clubs this weekend as seven games sit on the menu for Round 13 of the 2025 NRL season.

It's a difficult time of year to tip winners, and even tougher to tip try-scorers, with all five games last weekend ending in upsets.

That's not to say the same will happen this weekend, but after only managing to pick two of our five predicted try-scorers, we are back to give it another crack this weekend.

Here are the players we reckon will find their way over the line this weekend.

Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm)

Any fullback taking on the Gold Coast Titans must be licking their lips.

This is a team who conceed plenty of offloads, and Ryan Papenhuyzen is one of the best in the game when it comes to running in support play.

The star had a four-try performance against the Tigers in Round 10 with an equal mix of making things happen and running supports.

He will no doubt threaten here.

Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles)

Koula has been in fantastic form to start out the 2025 season, crossing for seven tries in ten games to date, while also adding four try assists.

He has been everywhere for the Sea Eagles, averaging 133 metres per game.

He hasn't scored in a fortnight, but now runs into a Brisbane side where the wheels are quickly falling off after a promising start.

In a critical game - and the first time Manly have hosted Brisbane at Brookvale in over a decade - Manly will want to put on a show.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (New Zealand Warriors)

Watene-Zelezniak should match up against youngster Bayleigh Bentley-Hape in this game, and that should create a mismatch.

The experienced winger is yet to cross for a try since returning from injury, having played three games.

His is overdue, and while the Warriors haven't had a blowout attacking performance in a number of games, that is also overdue. It could well come here against an understrength Rabbitohs outfit.

Josh Addo-Carr (Parramatta Eels)

Addo-Carr has had his club option picked up by the Eels during the week, and by all reports, is loving life in the west of Sydney.

That's reflected in his stats. 146 metres per game as it stands is a career-high average, while he has also come up with 41 tackle busts.

Seven tries in nine games is a handy record, albeit one pretty on par for Addo-Carr, who has 147 in 188 across his career to date.

Up against a Penrith team who have struggled defending out wide, and confident after last week's win over Manly, Addo-Carr is favoured to score here.

Savelio Tamale (Canberra Raiders)

The former Dragon has been one of the best for the Raiders in what is his rookie season.

Despite making the move to the nation's capital without a guarantee of a starting spot, he has rubber stamped his authority over one, and his running game has been tremendous.

Making almost six tackle breaks per game, and more than one line break, he has six tries in 12 games and against an at times shaky Roosters team, will make something happen here.

Value play of the week - Terrell May (Wests Tigers)

As it stands, the Cowboys are due to have all of their Origin players back up from Game 1 on Wednesday night.

That is going to create some tired legs through the middle third of the field, and, speaking of Origin, there is one player who will be seething from missing out more than most.

That is the in-form Terrell May.

Averaging 174 metres per game and adding 39 tackle breaks for the year to date, he could well find his way across for a four-pointer in this one.