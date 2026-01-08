Arguably one of the most electrifying fullbacks in the competition remains off contract beyond the 2026 season.

A late bloomer, Trai Fuller has evolved into the best backup fullback at any club, consistently performing when filling in for an absent Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

The 28-year-old has only made 16 appearances since his NRL debut in 2023 but has proven he has what it takes to be a starter in the league.

Part of the Dolphins program since he was a teenager, if Fuller were to leave his boyhood club, these five teams would definitely consider acquiring his services.