Arguably one of the most electrifying fullbacks in the competition remains off contract beyond the 2026 season.
A late bloomer, Trai Fuller has evolved into the best backup fullback at any club, consistently performing when filling in for an absent Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.
The 28-year-old has only made 16 appearances since his NRL debut in 2023 but has proven he has what it takes to be a starter in the league.
Part of the Dolphins program since he was a teenager, if Fuller were to leave his boyhood club, these five teams would definitely consider acquiring his services.
5. St George Illawarra Dragons
Many Dragons fans, let alone rugby league fans, know that Clinton Gutherson is entering the twilight years of his career.
Let go by the Parramatta Eels, his arrival at Kogarah seemed a masterstroke as he started the year off in great form.
However, as the season progressed, "Gutho" started to regress, with his lack of pace exploited on numerous occasions.
With their forward pack sorted for the future, if the Dragons are serious about becoming premiership threats in the next few years, they need to bring in Fuller to replace Gutherson.
Ideally, Fuller would join the Saints in 2027 to work under Gutherson and integrate into the club's system before taking the reins in 2028, bringing speed and X factor to the club's backline.