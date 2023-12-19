Where there is smoke, there is fire.

That is the way the saying goes, and more often than not in rugby league circles, it is 100 per cent correct.

Whether it is the case with David Klemmer or not remains to be seen, but it was just weeks ago that he was linked with an exit from the Tigers as they looked to bring Jarome Luai to the club early.

The Penrith Panthers have seemingly blocked any chance of the star New South Wales State of Origin five-eighth being let go early, but it seems all but certain now that he will wind up in a Tigers jersey from the start of 2025.

The joint-venture are also looking to bring in Jarome Luai and were in the running for Addin Fonua-Blake before pulling out, but could still look to add to their forward pack.

It was Klemmer who was linked with a sudden exit from the Tigers in an effort to balance the salary cap, and while he may not depart ahead of the 2024 campaign, you can almost be certain that the conversation will be had again in the run to 2025 as Benji Marshall looks to rebuild the club.

But if Klemmer was to depart, where could he end up? Zero Tackle have run the rule over the competition, and come up with the top five options.