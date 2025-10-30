The Wests Tigers finally managed to move away from the wooden spoon in 2025, with Benji Marshall's rebuild of the Concord-based outfit in full swing.

That doesn't mean they are going to become overnight premiership contenders, but the Tigers, for a change, look like a club more likely to be heading in the right direction than the wrong one.

In recent years, they have expressed their desire very publicly to become a ‘development' club, utilising their own backyard to bring talent into first-grade.

Those efforts are starting to bear fruit, and combined with a relatively stable roster, things are looking positive for the joint-venture.

They will still need to head outside the club to find re-enforcements though, new faces who can bring a winning culture.

We have seen exactly what has happened at the Canterbury Bulldogs in recent years - an almost entire roster flip.

That's not to say the Tigers need to do the same, but with Jahream Bula and Jarome Luai yet to commit for 2027, there are areas of work needed when it comes to the contract front once the November 1 deadline ticks over.

Current Wests Tigers 2027 squad

Javon Andrews, Adam Doueihi, Latu Fainu, Samuela Fainu, Phoenix Godinet, Jared Haywood, Royce Hunt, Apisai Koroisau, Jock Madden, Heamasi Makasini, Taylan May, Terrell May, Kai Pearce-Paul, Fonua Pole, Ethan Roberts, Alex Seyfarth, Starford To'a, Sunia Turuva, Alex Twal

Off-contract at the end of 2026

Bunty Afoa, Jack Bird, Jahream Bula (mutual option) Sione Fainu, Maverik Geyer, Tristan Hope, Kit Laulilii, Luke Laulilii, Jarome Luai (player option), Heath Mason, Solomone Saukuru, Jeral Skelton, Tony Sukkar

Current best 17 for 2027

1. Sunia Turuva

2. Starford To'a

3. Heamasi Makasini

4. Taylan May

5. No player signed.

6. Javon Andrews

7. Latu Fainu

8. Terrell May

9. Apisai Koroisau

10. Fonua Pole

11. Samuela Fainu

12. Kai Pearce-Paul

13. Adam Doueihi

Interchange

14. Jock Madden

15. Royce Hunt

16. Alex Twal

17. Alex Seyfarth

Not in 17: Phoenix Godinet, Jared Haywood, Ethan Roberts

As it stands, the Tigers have 20 players locked up for 2027, leaving ten spots to fill over the next ten months.

They will be hoping two of those wind up with Jahream Bula and Jarome Luai, who will both need to take up options in their current contracts to remain with the Tigers beyond the end of 2026.

Bula appears to be the more likely of the two to depart, leaving a vacancy in the backline, while the Tigers will also be likely looking to the forward pack to sign new faces.

The pack needs refreshment even after a stronger than expected return in 2025, led by the surprise signing of Terrell May from the Sydney Roosters.

He will continue to lead the forward pack, but Royce Hunt is likely to leave, and others haven't quite hit the mark expected.

Apisai Koroisau has also re-signed at hooker, but a back up to him long-term could also be on the menu for the black and gold.