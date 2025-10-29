The Dolphins are getting closer and closer to playing finals football by the season, and could well be in a position to mount a proper challenge further up the ladder in the coming seasons.

A team on the rise, Kristian Woolf's side were decimated by injuries throughout 2025 and still managed a ninth place finish, missing the top eight by just two points.

Now three seasons into their journey, the Dolphins feel a little bit of injury luck away from taking a giant leap forward in their journey, and maybe just as importantly, the nucleus of their squad is locked away for the years to come.

There are certainly a handful of question marks over the way they will build, but the positive about being a team on the rise is that there will be players who want to go and play for the Redcliffe-based out.

It makes signing players for market value or less a real possibility, and could see the Dolphins make some handy pick ups for 2027 despite their salary cap being a little stretched thanks to the recent re-signing of Herbie Farnworth, as well as a number of top end contracts led by Isaiya Katoa and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

Current Dolphins 2027 squad

Jack Bostock, Kurt Donoghoe, Herbie Farnworth, John Fineanganofo, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Thomas Flegler, Tom Gilbert, Isaiya Katoa, Felise Kaufusi, Morgan Knowles, Jeremy Marshall-King, Tevita Naufahu, LJ Nonu, Max Plath, Elijah Rasmussen, Sebastian Su'a, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Off-contract at the end of 2026

Jake Averillo, Selwyn Cobbo, Max Feagai, Trai Fuller, Jamayne Isaako, Oryn Keeley, Connely Lemuelu, Francis Molo, Kodi Nikorima, Daniel Saifiti (player option), Brad Schneider, Ray Stone, Lewis Symonds

Current best 17 for 2027

1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

2. Jack Bostock

3. Herbie Farnworth

4. Tevita Naufahu

5. LJ Nonu

6. John Fineanganofo

7. Isaiya Katoa

8. Thomas Flegler

9. Jeremy Marshall-King

10. Felise Kaufusi

11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

12. Tom Gilbert

13. Max Plath

Interchange

14. Kurt Donoghoe

15. Morgan Knowles

16. Sebastian Su'a

17. Elijah Rasmussen

The Dolphins look settled, but as indicated, there are certainly spots throughout the 17 they are going to be looking around the competition for improvements.

Their forward depth, right now at least, looks a little skinny. Sebastian Su'a and Elijah Rasmussen are far more likely to be on the fringe of first grade by the time 2027 rolls around, rather than actively sitting with spots on the bench week in and week out.

Felise Kaufusi's role is also up in the air as he approaches the end of his career.

Five-eighth is maybe the biggest concern for the Dolphins given the unlikely prospect of re-signing Kodi Nikorima, while the backline also needs re-enforcements.

In 2026, they are stacked, and could well look to re-sign some of their off-contract brigade which includes Selwyn Cobbo, Jake Averillo and Jamayne Isaako, but the longer they sit on their hands regarding that decision, the more likely it is the trio - who all either had excellent 2025 seasons, or have the potential to be great - will find homes elsewhere around the competition.