The Sydney Roosters might have made a preliminary final in 2024, but there is plenty for Trent Robinson's side to improve on if they want to take the next step.

The tri-colours were very evidently a step behind both the Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm during the most recently completed season.

That hardly came as a surprise though. Robinson's Bondi-based outfit have barely beaten either of those teams at any point in recent seasons.

The question moving forward is how to turn that record into a successful one.

Their own young talent improving will be a part of it, but so too will be personnel changes at the club, and after a string of high-profile departures for 2025 which haven't been replaced with like-for-like options, there is a big chance the Roosters are about to attack the 2026 market with real vigour.

We will run the rule over all 17 clubs on Zero Tackle as the 2026 recruitment period gets underway to determine who their top targets are. Today, the Roosters…

Current 2026 Sydney Roosters squad

Nat Butcher, Lindsay Collins, Angus Crichton, Spencer Leniu, Terrell May, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Junior Pauga, Victor Radley, Billy Smith, Sandon Smith, Daniel Tupou, De La Salle Va'a, Xavier Va'a, Connor Watson, Naufahu Whyte, Siua Wong, Dominic Young

Off-contract at end of 2025

Egan Butcher, Tyler Moriarty, Brandon Smith, James Tedesco, Robert Toia, Chad Townsend, Sam Walker

Current best 17 for 2026

1. No player signed

2. Dominic Young

3. Junior Pauga

4. Billy Smith

5. Daniel Tupou

6. Sandon Smith

7. No player signed

8. Lindsay Collins

9. No player signed

10. Spencer Leniu

11. Angus Crichton

12. Naufahu Whyte

13. Victor Radley

Interchange

14. Connor Watson

15. Nat Butcher

16. Terrell May

17. De Lalle Salle Va'a

Not in 17: Mark Nawaqanitawase, De La Salle Va'a, Xavier Va'a

What the Roosters must determine before they head to the open market from November 1 is which of their off-contract players are going to be retained, and which are ultimately going to be released.

The biggest one is Sam Walker. All talk is that he will shortly agree to a new deal with the Roosters, locking down one of the game's biggest stars and taking him out of reach for prying rivals.

James Tedesco and Brandon Smith are the other first-choice spine members off-contract at the end of 2025.

Tedesco will almost certainly finish his career as a Rooster, although there is no guarantee which year that will be, while Smith has struggled to hit his best at the tri-colours, and it wouldn't surprise to see the club investigate other options at dummy half.

Elsewhere, it's clear centres will be a priority, and so too will be adding depth in the middle third of the field.