The Sydney Roosters just keep defying the odds.

Their 2025 season was supposed to be an absolute write-off. A club that lost the amount of talent they did prior to the campaign starting, as well as suffering through key injuries for half of the campaign, was supposed to see them in the mix for the wooden spoon.

Trent Robinson, who has at times come under fire for his methods, found a way, though, coaching the side to the top eight, where they played finals footy.

They couldn't overcome the Cronulla Sharks in the opening week of the knockout rounds, but it was still a formative season for the Roosters, where a host of young talent found their way to permanent first-grade, and with a balanced, steady roster moving forward, there is little reason to suggest the tri-colours will head in the wrong direction anytime soon.

The Roosters have, in recent seasons, been a team who have left roster building until late in the piece, but in a significant change, the Bondi-based outfit already has 20 players locked up for 2027.

It doesn't leave them with a great deal of wiggle room when it comes to additions, but they will still have areas to improve, while the future of James Tedesco may be the question that ultimately shapes the way they build the final ten spots of their roster for the 2027 campaign.

Current Sydney Roosters 2027 squad

Rex Bassinghtwaighte, Egan Butcher, Nat Butcher, Lindsay Collins, Jake Elliott, Salesi Foketi, Benaiah Ioelu, Spencer Leniu, Taylor Losalu, Junior Pauga, Victor Radley, Reece Robson, Toby Rodwell, Billy Smith, Robert Toia, Junior Tupou, De La Salle Va'a, Sam Walker, Connor Watson, Naufahu Whyte

Off-contract at the end of 2026

Angus Crichton, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Hugo Savala, Sandon Smith, Blake Steep, James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou, Xavier Va'a, Siua Wong

Current best 17 for 2027

1. Rex Bassingthwaighte

2. Junior Tupou

3. Billy Smith

4. Robert Toia

5. Junior Pauga

6. Toby Rodwell

7. Sam Walker

8. Lindsay Collins

9. Reece Robson

10. Naufahu Whyte

11. Victor Radley

12. Nat Butcher

13. Connor Watson

Interchange

14. Benaiah Ioelu

15. Egan Butcher

16. Salesi Foketi

17. Spencer Leniu

Not in 17: Jake Elliott, Taylor Losalu, De La Salle Va'a

As mentioned above, James Tedesco's contract is the big one that will decide the route they need to go in.

The star fullback was recently quoted as suggesting he wants to play for another three or four years, but that has been challenged by ex-players, including Cameron Smith, who suggested it'll happen quickly for Tedesco once he starts to lose his speed.

Fullback is a demanding position, and Tedesco is booked for stem cell surgery this offseason in his knees. That's not the end of his career, but Father Time will get him eventually. It's for that reason the Roosters may not actually know whether their club captain and champion fullback is continuing his career until well past the November 1 deadline.

That's going to make recruitment tricky for the Roosters who have few other issues, but given backs are likely to be where they focus their attention as they look to replace the likely to retire Daniel Tupou and departing Mark Nawaqanitawase (who is heading back to rugby union for the 2027 World Cup), they may be able to cover for a potential Tedesco retirement while signing for other positions.

Elsewhere, the halves are a question if they can't re-sign Hugo Savala, while the forwards look solid, but may yet be able to do with an added recruit or two.