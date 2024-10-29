The Parramatta Eels were one of the competition's great disappointments in 2024, finishing at the bottom end of the table.
Far removed from the grand final appearance of 2022, where they fell short against arch-rivals the Penrith Panthers, it has been nothing but hell ever since for the men from the west of Sydney.
Falling from stumble to stumble, they eventually sacked Brad Arthur mid-season, with Jason Ryles confirmed as the new coach not long after.
And if Ryles was looking for a chance to rebuild his outfit from the ground up, the upcoming recruitment period will provide just that.
He has just 11 players currently contracted heading into 2026, and there are gaps everywhere for Parramatta - but more importantly, he has enormous cash to splash.
We will run the rule over all 17 clubs on Zero Tackle as the 2026 recruitment period gets underway to determine who their top targets are. Today, the Eels…
Current 2026 Parramatta Eels squad
Matt Doorey, Charlie Guymer, Dean Hawkins, J'maine Hopgood, Isaiah Iongi, Zac Lomax, Mitchell Moses, Joash Papalii, Jordan Samrani, Bailey Simonsson, Jack Williams, Richard Penisini, Junior Paulo, Jake Tago
Off-contract at the end of 2025
Dylan Brown (player option), Bryce Cartwright, Haze Dunster, Wiremu Greig, Clint Gutherson, Brendan Hands, Shaun Lane (mutual option), Joey Lussick, Toni Mataele, Ryan Matterson (player option), Luca Moretti, Joe Ofahengaue, Will Penisini (player option), Sean Russell, Kelma Tuilagi, Sam Tuivaiti
Current best 17 for 2026
1. Isaiah Iongi
2. Bailey Simonsson
3. Zac Lomax
4. Richard Penisini
5. Jake Tago
6. Dean Hawkins
7. Mitchell Moses
8. Junior Paulo
9. No player signed
10. No player signed
11. Matt Doorey
12. Charlie Guymer
13. J'maine Hopgood
Interchange
14. Joash Papalii
15. Jack Williams
16. No player signed
17. No player signed
The Eels have 19 roster spots open at this stage. It's as many as any club in the competition as we hit November 1 for players off-contract at the end of 2025 to begin their talks with other clubs.
It's unclear who the Eels will look to re-sign, but they are also set to be held to ransom both on roster spots and salary cap space by players with options, as they have been so many times in recent years.
All of Dylan Brown, Shaune Lane, Ryan Matterson and Will Penisini - arguably four of the club's most important players both for now and the future - hold options where they could elect to leave before the end of their contract.
If those four re-sign, it'll make some moves towards filling the squad, but none of them are likely to do so if the Eels continue to remain at the bottom of the table.
The only positions Parramatta potentially won't go out chasing are halfback and fullback, with Mitchell Moses and the arriving Isaiah Iongi locked in place. Everywhere else, you could argue the blue and gold need substantial upgrades.
1. Option 1: Blake Mozer (Brisbane Broncos)
The Eels' most pressing need is likely to be at dummy half. They have floated through several players since the departure of Reed Mahoney to the Canterbury Bulldogs, but none have looked like turning themselves into long-term options in blue and gold.
They'll still be hopeful but must land a big fish for 2026.
Blake Mozer may not have earned that title yet, but he isn't far away. The star youngster played for Queensland under-19 in recent years and is the best young player in the game.
The Eels have had a habit of losing youngsters to other clubs over the years, but it's time they return serve with the future Origin player, who Jason Ryles could well look to build the club around over the years to come.
There is certainly no guarantee Mozer stays with Brisbane given how he has been stuck behind Billy Walters, Tyson Smoothy, and previously Cory Paix in that system, so this is a move Parramatta must attempt.