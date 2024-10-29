The Parramatta Eels were one of the competition's great disappointments in 2024, finishing at the bottom end of the table.

Far removed from the grand final appearance of 2022, where they fell short against arch-rivals the Penrith Panthers, it has been nothing but hell ever since for the men from the west of Sydney.

Falling from stumble to stumble, they eventually sacked Brad Arthur mid-season, with Jason Ryles confirmed as the new coach not long after.

And if Ryles was looking for a chance to rebuild his outfit from the ground up, the upcoming recruitment period will provide just that.

He has just 11 players currently contracted heading into 2026, and there are gaps everywhere for Parramatta - but more importantly, he has enormous cash to splash.

We will run the rule over all 17 clubs on Zero Tackle as the 2026 recruitment period gets underway to determine who their top targets are. Today, the Eels…

Current 2026 Parramatta Eels squad

Matt Doorey, Charlie Guymer, Dean Hawkins, J'maine Hopgood, Isaiah Iongi, Zac Lomax, Mitchell Moses, Joash Papalii, Jordan Samrani, Bailey Simonsson, Jack Williams, Richard Penisini, Junior Paulo, Jake Tago

Off-contract at the end of 2025

Dylan Brown (player option), Bryce Cartwright, Haze Dunster, Wiremu Greig, Clint Gutherson, Brendan Hands, Shaun Lane (mutual option), Joey Lussick, Toni Mataele, Ryan Matterson (player option), Luca Moretti, Joe Ofahengaue, Will Penisini (player option), Sean Russell, Kelma Tuilagi, Sam Tuivaiti

Current best 17 for 2026

1. Isaiah Iongi

2. Bailey Simonsson

3. Zac Lomax

4. Richard Penisini

5. Jake Tago

6. Dean Hawkins

7. Mitchell Moses

8. Junior Paulo

9. No player signed

10. No player signed

11. Matt Doorey

12. Charlie Guymer

13. J'maine Hopgood

Interchange

14. Joash Papalii

15. Jack Williams

16. No player signed

17. No player signed

The Eels have 19 roster spots open at this stage. It's as many as any club in the competition as we hit November 1 for players off-contract at the end of 2025 to begin their talks with other clubs.

It's unclear who the Eels will look to re-sign, but they are also set to be held to ransom both on roster spots and salary cap space by players with options, as they have been so many times in recent years.

All of Dylan Brown, Shaune Lane, Ryan Matterson and Will Penisini - arguably four of the club's most important players both for now and the future - hold options where they could elect to leave before the end of their contract.

If those four re-sign, it'll make some moves towards filling the squad, but none of them are likely to do so if the Eels continue to remain at the bottom of the table.

The only positions Parramatta potentially won't go out chasing are halfback and fullback, with Mitchell Moses and the arriving Isaiah Iongi locked in place. Everywhere else, you could argue the blue and gold need substantial upgrades.