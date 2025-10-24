The Eels rebuild under first-year coach Jason Ryles is well and truly underway.\n\nIn a true clean-out operation, Ryles has made it very clear - you're either with him, or you won't be at the club.\n\nSeveral players have departed throughout this season, while Ryan Matterson was shipped to England on loan, and Dylan Brown was dropped after he decided he'd be joining the Newcastle Knights from the start of 2026.\n\nIt has been a take-no-prisoners approach from Ryles, but after a decade without major success under the coaching of Brad Arthur, it's exactly what the doctor ordered for the blue and gold.\n\nNow, though, is when we get to the most intriguing part of Ryles' rebuild.\n\nThe first free agency window. He still has some big calls to make on players off-contract at the end of 2026, but there is absolutely no doubt the Eels will be exploring the open market come November 1 as they look to lock up some more talent as part of their Top 30.\n\nCurrent Parramatta Eels 2027 squad\nTallyn Da Silva, Jezaiah Funa-Iuta, J'maine Hopgood, Isaiah Iongi, Kitione Kautoga, William Latu, Zac Lomax, Luca Moretti, Mitchell Moses, Joash Papalii, Jordan Samrani, Bailey Simonsson, Ryley Smith, Sam Tuivaiti, Jack Williams\n\nOff-contract at the end of 2026\nJosh Addo-Carr, Jack de Belin (club option), Matt Doorey, Charlie Guymer, Brendan Hands, Dean Hawkins, Toni Mataele, Ryan Matterson, Junior Paulo, Richard Penisini, Will Penisini, Sean Russell, Kelma Tuilagi, Ronald Volkman, Dylan Walker\n\nCurrent best 17 for 2027\n1. Isaiah Iongi\n2. Zac Lomax\n3. Jordan Samrani\n4. Bailey Simonsson\n5. No player signed.\n6. Joash Papalii\n7. Mitchell Moses\n8. J'maine Hopgood\n9. Ryley Smith\n10. Sam Tuivaiti\n11. Kitione Kautoga\n12. Luca Moretti\n13. Jack Williams\n\nInterchange\n14. Tallyn Da Silva\n15. Jezaiah Funa-Iuta\n16. William Latu\n17. No player signed.\n\n\n\nThe Eels have what could be described as a slowly reshaping 17 as we look ahead to 2027.\n\nGone are Dylan Brown, Bryce Cartwright, Shaun Lane, Joe Ofahengaue and Ryan Matterson - he will return for 2026 at the moment but would need a huge season to get a new deal - and in are the likes of Joash Papalii, Jordan Samrani, Sam Tuivaiti and Luca Moretti.\n\nThe Eels still have calls to make on the likes of veterans Josh Addo-Carr and Jack de Belin, and their own youngsters like Charlie Guymer, Toni Mataele, Richard Penisini and Sean Russell, while forward pack leader Junior Paulo may not decide on his future for some time.\n\nWhatever decision Paulo and the veterans come to, the Eels will be looking to hit the open market for experience in key areas - guys who will be able to guide their youngsters through.\n\nOn the bench at the moment are a couple of players in their first year as Top 30 rostered members - they won't be there come Round 1, but they need guidance.\n\nMiddle forwards, edge forwards and wingers or centres, particularly with the likely looming departure of Bailey Simonsson, who has requested a release, are probably where the blue and gold are going to focus their energy.\nOption 1: Beau Fermor (Gold Coast Titans)\nThe Titans have lost a lot of numbers - not necessarily firepower, given performances in the lead up to them retiring or being let go - on the edge.\n\nThat means it is absolutely time to go shopping for a replacement.\n\nKitione Kautoga and Luca Moretti are both solid, and the youngsters behind them could develop into strong footy players, but at the start of 2027, if Kautoga and Moretti are the starting second-rowers, you'd have to assume something has gone wrong on the transfer market.\n\nBeau Fermor has expressed he is likely to test his options and value from November 1, and few clubs are going to be as cashed up as the Eels, given the names they have lost in the last 12 months, with Dylan Brown now following them out the door.\n\nFermor is an Origin-calibre player, even if he hasn't made his debut in that arena yet, and there should be a dozen clubs wanting to bring him to their side.\n\nThe Eels must be one of them.\nOption 2: Nick Meaney (Melbourne Storm)\nA lot of the Eels' strategy around their backline could ultimately depend on the future of Josh Addo-Carr, but even then, with Bailey Simonsson set to depart the club, there is a very real argument to be made that they need to go and sign somebody.\n\nThere are few better ‘somebody's' on the open market heading to November 1 than Nick Meaney.\n\nHe has turned into Melbourne's Mr Fix It since arriving at the club, playing fullback, wing, centre, five-eighth and halfback, while also handling the goal-kicking duties more often than not.\n\nHe won't have to do that at Parramatta, given Mitchell Moses' status at the club, but he would be a sensational pick-up for the blue and gold, given his versatility and enormous talent.\n\nTo become that player for Craig Bellamy says everything about his ability, and the Eels could do far worse than making an offer in his direction.\nOption 3: Jake Averillo (The Dolphins)\nThe Eels, whether they miss out on Meaney or not, may be in a position where they need more than one outside back.\n\nLike Meaney, Jake Averillo brings with him enormous versatility - the ability to play anywhere between number one and six - and talent.\n\nHis performances for the Dolphins have been outstanding this year in a team who have become the NRL's highest-scorers despite missing the top eight.\n\nHe has been one of their better players in defence, too, and he is a far cry from the player who left the Bulldogs looking for more opportunities.\n\nThe Eels would probably need to pay plenty and guarantee him a spot, but they are in a position to do both of those things.\n\nAverillo simply feels like the sort of player who fits the mould of what Jason Ryles is so desperately trying to build in the west of Sydney.\nOption 4: Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders)\nTurning attention to the forwards in the west of Sydney, and it's clear that, even if they do make some re-signings, they need more in the middle.\n\nMorgan Smithies has been fantastic for the Raiders since arriving from England, and there is little doubt the club wouldn't have gone as far as they have - to the minor premiership - this year without his efforts.\n\nHe is an old-school forward in one way. Hard-nosed, tackles anything that moves and runs the ball hard, but he also has a certain sense of finesse about his game that has been a real addition to the Raiders' middle third.\n\nThe Eels don't lack a link man currently, but with J'maine Hopgood and Jack Williams looking more and more like props, and no guarantee Dylan Walker stays at the club beyond the end of 2026, the blue and gold need to be looking at options, and Smithies, whether starting or coming from the bench, is among the best on the market.\n\nThe Eels would likely need to pay plenty to get him out of what has become Australia's English capital in Canberra, but that doesn't mean they can't.\n\nThey certainly have experience, having done the same with Josh Hodgson once upon a time.\nOption 5: Toby Rudolf (Cronulla Sharks)\nThe Eels, as has been a theme through this exercise, need to find players with experience to help nurture their junior talent.\n\nToby Rudolf is never going to win an award for being the best prop in the game, but he brings with him a tough edge and plenty of the former.\n\nThe Sharks may not get what's required of a starting prop out of him at times, but Rudolf runs hard, tackles hard, has a pass and some footwork, and would be a suitable addition on just about any club's bench anywhere in the competition.\n\nOff-contract at the end of 2026, and with the Sharks struggling on the salary cap front, given some big deals at the top end of their salary cap, Rudolf could be one of the players squeezed out of the Shire.