It's reset time in the Hunter.

The Newcastle Knights come out of the 2025 season with the wooden spoon, and few ways to reset their squad in the coming years.

Adam O'Brien has been sacked, Justin Holbrook appointed, and the former Gold Coast Titans boss is going to be under enormous pressure to start making every post a winner from early in his tenure with the arrival of Dylan Brown.

The short to that though is it won't be that easy.

2025 was a trainwreck for the Knights. There is no other way of describing it, particularly in attack, where the halves situation was again a revolving door, the reliance on Kalyn Ponga too much, and the salary cap shot.

They get rid of some players at the end of 2025 that will help fix the salary cap situation, but there is also still an awful lot of work to do with this squad if they are going to become a competitive force in the NRL once again.

Current Newcastle Knights 2027 squad

Matt Arthur, Bradman Best, Dylan Brown, Mat Croker, Phoenix Crossland, Lachlan Crouch, Peter Hola, Cody Hopwood, Fletcher Hunt, Matthew Hunter, Asu Kepaoa, Dylan Lucas, Jermaine McEwen, Trey Mooney, Kalyn Ponga, Jacob Saifiti, Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana, Pasami Saulo, James Schiller, Fletcher Sharpe, Wil Sullivan, Dominic Young

Off-contract at the end of 2026

Taj Annan (club option), Thomas Cant, Jack Cogger, Wilson De Courcey, Tyson Frizell, Dane Gagai, Tyson Gamble, Brodie Jones, Greg Marzhew

Current best 17 for 2027

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Asu Kepaoa

3. Bradman Best

4. James Schiller

5. Dominic Young

6. Fletcher Sharpe

7. Dylan Brown

8. Jacob Saifiti

9. Phoenix Crossland

10. Mat Croker

11. Dylan Lucas

12. Jermaine McEwen

13. Trey Mooney

Interchange

14. Matt Arthur

15. Pasami Saulo

16. Peter Hola

17. Cody Hopwood

Not in 17: Lachlan Crouch, Fletcher Hunt, Matthew Hunter, Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana, Wil Sullivan

The Knights already have a staggering 22 players locked in for 2027.

Given the big-money deals for Dylan Brown and Kalyn Ponga, they could well be looking to move some parts of their squad around before the end of this year in an effort to reshape things for 2027.

There is plenty of talk that Ponga could be the player moved on. That is talk that will not go anywhere unless the Knights turn around and win a number of games early in the season.

This far out, it's impossible to predict, but on paper, they look a team who will do very well to avoid the bottom reaches of the table once again.

Of course, that is going to be a big part of the early battle for new coach Justin Holbrook.

Whether Ponga moves or not, it doesn't open the need for a fullback, with Fletcher Sharpe then likely to shuffle to the back, or Fletcher Hunt take over.

Instead, the eight spots available to the Knights look as if they will be used for strengthening, particularly in the forwards, where right now, they look outclassed on paper, while spots on the wing and in the centre could also be up for grabs.