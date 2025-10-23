Consistency continues to be the plague for the New Zealand Warriors.

The Auckland-based outfit made a preliminary final in 2023, missed the finals altogether in 2024, then started 2025 strongly before fading at the back-end to go out of the finals in the opening week.

It has to be acknowledged the squad on paper looks better than that though, and injuries certainly played their part in ensuring Andrew Webster's side would fall well short of being able to push for a spot in the big dance.

But if consistency is the issue, then a stable squad going forward could well be the answer.

A number of big names are already locked down until at least 2027, with the nucleus of the Warriors' side bordering completion for the long-term.

With that said, there are still gaps they will be looking to address come November 1, and with no reported salary cap issues, it'll be about finding the right balance to the side, rather than adding out and out stars.

Note: This article was written prior to Luke Metcalf's re-signing.

Current New Zealand Warriors 2027 squad

Mitchell Barnett, Erin Clark, Jett Cleary Wayde Egan, Kayliss Fatialofa, James Fisher-Harris, Jackson Ford, Morgan Gannon, Leka Halasima, Samuel Healey, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Jacob Laban, Ali Leiataua, Jye Linnane, Haizyn Mellars, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Motu Pasikala, Adam Pompey, Tanner Stowers-Smith, Demitric Vaimauga

Off-contract at the end of 2026

Rocco Berry, Kurt Capewell, Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, Freddy Lussick, Te Maire Martin, Luke Metcalf, Taine Tuaupiki, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (mutual option)

Current best 17 for 2027

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

2. Haizyn Mellars

3. Ali Leiataua

4. Adam Pompey

5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira

6. Jye Linnane

7. Jett Cleary

8. Mitchell Barnett

9. Wayde Egan

10. James Fisher-Harris

11. Leka Halasima

12. Morgan Gannon

13. Erin Clark

Interchange

14. Samuel Healey

15. Jackson Ford

16. Demitric Vaimauga

17. Jacob Laban

Not in 17: Kayliss Fatialofa, Motu Pasikala Tanner Stowers-Smith

What is clear is that the Warriors have an excellent crop of forwards, no matter where they lean with the remainder of their re-signings.

The middle third in particular, led by Origin player Mitch Barnett, New Zealand international James Fisher-Harris, and 2025 Dally M lock of the year Erin Clark, is among the best in the competition.

The fact they are locked in long-term is a bonus.

The second-row features up coming star Leka Halasima and Englishman Morgan Gannon, who plays his first NRL season in 2026, while the bench has strong names on it.

The backline is also nicely set, although there are questions about the halves. Luke Metcalf is the key to re-sign at this point, and with no halfback on the open market at his level should the Warriors require a replacement.

All signs point to him re-signing, so we won't focus there, but centres, wing and potentially five-eight look like they could use more faces, while Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is fullback, but will be well and truly the wrong side of 30 by the time 2027 rolls around.