Depth signings will be the order of business for the Melbourne Storm as they head into the 2026 NRL recruitment period.

There are still plenty of questions for the club to answer around the players they have off-contract, but even with them, this is a side who are locked and loaded for success.

And success is a regular occurrence in the Victorian capital.

Back in the grand final this year, where they came up short against the Penrith Panthers, Craig Bellamy, who was seemingly finished as a coach a few years ago, is continuing on.

And that, even without knowing his internal dialogue, is almost undoubtedly because the Victorian club are only one or two key pieces away from being able to once again lift the Provan-Summons trophy.

We will run the rule over all 17 clubs on Zero Tackle in the lead-up to November 1 to determine who their top targets are. Today, the Storm…

Current 2026 Melbourne Storm squad

Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Shawn Blore, Joe Chan, Xavier Coates, Sua Fa'alogo, Harry Grant, Jack Howarth, Jahrome Hughes, Eliesa Katoa, Alec MacDonald, Nick Meaney, Cameron Munster, Stefano Utoikamanu, Will Warbrick, Stanley Huen (dev.), Jai Bowden (dev.)

Off-contract at the end of 2025

Grant Anderson, Bronson Garlick, Tui Kamikamica, Trent Loiero, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Lazarus Vaalepu, Christian Welch (mutual option), Tyran Wishart (club option)

Current best 17 for 2026

1. Sua Fa'alogo

2. Xavier Coates

3. Nick Meaney

4. Jack Howarth

5. Will Warbrick

6. Cameron Munster

7. Jahrome Hughes

8. Nelson Asofa-Solomona

9. Harry Grant

10. Stefano Utoikamanu

11. Shawn Blore

12. Eliesa Katoa

13. Alec MacDonald

Interchange

14. Stanley Huen

15. Joe Chan

16. No player signed

17. No player signed

What becomes clear looking at Melbourne's current best 17 for 2026 is that they have an excellent starting 13 but still a number of key pieces short on the interchange bench and throughout their squad.

There are a couple of players they will most likely re-sign in the coming weeks, with Tyran Wishart at the head of the list - we are going to assume he will be at Melbourne for 2026 at the very least, given the club has an option in their favour.

Other forwards will also likely be on the list, with youngster Lazarus Vaalepu potentially the key re-signing target as he becomes a first-grade regular over the coming 24 months.

Ryan Papenhuyzen's future also remains clouded, but that won't impact targets in recruitment for the club - Sua Fa'alogo is locked in.

The centres and forwards - mainly for role players - ultimately look to be where the Storm will focus.