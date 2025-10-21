Another year, another grand final for the Melbourne Storm.

It's a tale of success that is starting to become essentially part of the fabric that makes up this sport.

Craig Bellamy's team make the finals like clockwork, and then are always going to be in the mix for a premiership.

We still have no idea if Bellamy will be the head coach of the Victorian-based outfit in 2027 given his year-to-year status surrounding whether he will hang up the clipboard or not, but at this point, what he has instilled into the club, his support staff, and the club as a whole, probably isn't going anywhere even if he doesn't continue in his current role beyond the end of 2026.

It makes players want to go and play for the Storm, and it means they can often get players under their market value.

There are big questions hovering over the squad right now though, which will make them somewhat hesitant heading to November 1, with players on contract long-term potentially looking at leaving early as the Perth Bears and Rugby 360 begin their respective raids.

Current Melbourne Storm 2027 squad

Joe Chan, Xavier Coates, Sua Fa'alogo, Jack Howarth, Jahrome Hughes, Eliesa Katoa, Josh King, Trent Loiero, Alec MacDonald, Cameron Munster, Josiah Pahulu, Jonah Pezet, Stefano Utoikamanu

Off-contract at the end of 2026

Shawn Blore, Harry Grant, Moses Leo (club option), Nick Meaney, Ryan Papenhuyzen (mutual option), Will Warbrick, Tyran Wishart

Current best 17 for 2027

1. Sua Fa'alogo

2. Xavier Coates

3. Jack Howarth

4. No player signed.

5. No player signed.

6. Cameron Munster

7. Jahrome Hughes

8. Stefano Utoikamanu

9. No player signed.

10. Josh King

11. Joe Chan

12. Eliesa Katoa

13. Trent Loiero

Interchange

14. Jonah Pezet

15. Alec MacDonald

16. Josiah Pahulu

17. No player signed.

The Storm have a stack of work to do on their own players before they hit the open market.

As we mentioned, there are some big decisions needed on the futures of contracted players to start with. There is real talk Cameron Munster could shuffle off to the Perth Bears, allowing Jonah Pezet to take over the number six jumper.

He is a halfback, but it's clear if he doesn't play either halves position permanently in the coming seasons, he will activate a clause in his own deal that allows him to leave.

In the forwards, it appears as if Nelson Asofa-Solomona, who has drifted out of favour with Craig Bellamy, will be heading for the exit as well. Rugby 360 are circling, and Melbourne are unlikely to stand in his way of departing.

Elsewhere, the Storm still don't have contracts beyond the end of 2026 for either Harry Grant or Ryan Papenhuyzen.

Grant seems likely to be re-signed, so we won't be honing in on a starting dummy half, while Papenhuyzen has a ready-made replacement in Sua Fa'alogo.

Outside backs and middle forwards could well be the area the Storm look to focus on heading into this window, while Shawn Blore's contract is another that needs to be locked away long-term unless they are set to hit the open market.

Given the big names, money will be tight, so here are the options the Storm could be looking at on the open market.