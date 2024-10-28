The Manly Sea Eagles were a finals team in 2024, and will aim for the same in 2025, but the upcoming recruitment period could be one of almost generational change for the club.
That is all down to one player.
He has been Manly's halfback for over a decade. Part of the furniture on the Northern Beaches, the now 35-year-old is yet to sign a new deal for 2026, and there is no guarantee he does.
He will be 37 by the time the start of the 2026 season rolls around, so could well hang up the boots at the end of his current contract. He already has 329 games under his belt, and fitness pending, will go past 350 this coming year.
There are other issues for Manly, including how to take the jump from where they currently sit - as a fringe top eight side who heavily rely on the performances of Tom Trbojevic - to one battling for the premiership.
We will run the rule over all 17 clubs on Zero Tackle as the 2026 recruitment period gets underway to determine who their top targets are. Today, the Sea Eagles…
Current 2026 Manly Sea Eagles squad
Josh Aloiai, Luke Brooks, Nathan Brown, Lachlan Croker, Reuben Garrick, Lehi Hopoate, Tolutau Koula, Caleb Navale, Haumole Olakau'atu, Taniela Paseka, Jaxson Paulo, Jason Saab, Jake Simpkin, Ben Trbojevic, Jake Trbojevic, Tom Trbojevic, Joey Walsh
Off-contract at end of 2025
Jake Arthur, Ethan Bullemor, Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Daly Cherry-Evans, Clayton Faulalo, Aitasi James, Dean Matterson, Aaron Schoupp, Toafofoa Sipley, Tommy Talau, Jazz Tevaga
Current best 17 for 2026
1. Tom Trbojevic
2. Lehi Hopoate
3. Reuben Garrick
4. Tolutau Koula
5. Jason Saab
6. Luke Brooks
7. Joey Walsh
8. Taniela Paseka
9. Lachlan Croker
10. Josh Aloiai
11. Haumole Olakau'atu
12. Ben Trbojevic
13. Jake Trbojevic
Interchange
14. Jake Simpkin
15. Jaxson Paulo
16. Nathan Brown
17. Caleb Navale
As mentioned, there is little doubt Cherry-Evans is the biggest question the Sea Eagles have to answer - or may not even have a chance to answer - ahead of the recruitment window coming up.
The rest of their side is relatively settled, with the Trbojevic brothers all locked away, Luke Brooks on a long-term deal, and maybe more importantly, Taniela Paseka and Haumole Olakau'atu going nowhere as forward pack leaders.
Money will be a potential roadblock for the Sea Eagles given their big dollar deals at the top of the salary cap, although it's something the club's board have worked hard in a very public fashion to throw cold water on.
There is little doubt there will be elements of this side Manly will look to improve. Second-row and the outside backs are likely to be the chief concerns as they go for upgrades, but it's the halves which will take most of the limelight as Manly plan for 2026 with 14 open roster spots.
1. Option 1: Jamal Fogarty (Canberra Raiders)
If Manly are going to need to replace Cherry-Evans at the end of the 2025 campaign, what they desperately need is a player with a similar kicking game and control over his team.
The last thing the Sea Eagles need is a player who doesn't have experience and runs on the board, and isn't focused on making their kicking game the best in the competition.
That is what Fogarty does for the Raiders, but they have a club option for him heading into 2026 that seems unlikely to be picked up given Ethan Strange and Ethan Sanders are the new long-term halves combination in the Nation's capital.
Injuries are a slight concern for the ex-Titan, but he is as good as any experienced half available on the market.