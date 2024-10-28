The Manly Sea Eagles were a finals team in 2024, and will aim for the same in 2025, but the upcoming recruitment period could be one of almost generational change for the club.

That is all down to one player.

Daly Cherry-Evans.

He has been Manly's halfback for over a decade. Part of the furniture on the Northern Beaches, the now 35-year-old is yet to sign a new deal for 2026, and there is no guarantee he does.

He will be 37 by the time the start of the 2026 season rolls around, so could well hang up the boots at the end of his current contract. He already has 329 games under his belt, and fitness pending, will go past 350 this coming year.

There are other issues for Manly, including how to take the jump from where they currently sit - as a fringe top eight side who heavily rely on the performances of Tom Trbojevic - to one battling for the premiership.

We will run the rule over all 17 clubs on Zero Tackle as the 2026 recruitment period gets underway to determine who their top targets are. Today, the Sea Eagles…

Current 2026 Manly Sea Eagles squad

Josh Aloiai, Luke Brooks, Nathan Brown, Lachlan Croker, Reuben Garrick, Lehi Hopoate, Tolutau Koula, Caleb Navale, Haumole Olakau'atu, Taniela Paseka, Jaxson Paulo, Jason Saab, Jake Simpkin, Ben Trbojevic, Jake Trbojevic, Tom Trbojevic, Joey Walsh

Off-contract at end of 2025

Jake Arthur, Ethan Bullemor, Gordon Chan Kum Tong, Daly Cherry-Evans, Clayton Faulalo, Aitasi James, Dean Matterson, Aaron Schoupp, Toafofoa Sipley, Tommy Talau, Jazz Tevaga

Current best 17 for 2026

1. Tom Trbojevic

2. Lehi Hopoate

3. Reuben Garrick

4. Tolutau Koula

5. Jason Saab

6. Luke Brooks

7. Joey Walsh

8. Taniela Paseka

9. Lachlan Croker

10. Josh Aloiai

11. Haumole Olakau'atu

12. Ben Trbojevic

13. Jake Trbojevic

Interchange

14. Jake Simpkin

15. Jaxson Paulo

16. Nathan Brown

17. Caleb Navale

As mentioned, there is little doubt Cherry-Evans is the biggest question the Sea Eagles have to answer - or may not even have a chance to answer - ahead of the recruitment window coming up.

The rest of their side is relatively settled, with the Trbojevic brothers all locked away, Luke Brooks on a long-term deal, and maybe more importantly, Taniela Paseka and Haumole Olakau'atu going nowhere as forward pack leaders.

Money will be a potential roadblock for the Sea Eagles given their big dollar deals at the top of the salary cap, although it's something the club's board have worked hard in a very public fashion to throw cold water on.

There is little doubt there will be elements of this side Manly will look to improve. Second-row and the outside backs are likely to be the chief concerns as they go for upgrades, but it's the halves which will take most of the limelight as Manly plan for 2026 with 14 open roster spots.