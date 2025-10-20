The free agency window ahead of the 2027 NRL season is shaping up as moving time for the Manly Sea Eagles.

The outfit could well lose both Jake and Tom Trbojevic at the end of the campaign, while several other players are all off-contract.

Anthony Seibold's side went through a difficult 2025 season where, at times, they looked like a premiership shot, and at others, they looked closer to being a side in line for the wooden spoon.

There wasn't a whole lot of consistency from Manly, and unfortunately for Seibold, from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows, it has defined his time at Manly.

The club welcome Jamal Fogarty for 2026, and needs to find some consistency pretty urgently, or they could be heading into 2027 under a new coach.

For now, though, Seibold remains in charge, and when November 1 hits, there are some pretty clear areas the Northern Beaches-based side will be looking at to strengthen their squad.

Current Manly Sea Eagles 2027 squad

Luke Brooks, Ethan Bullemor, Clayton Faulalo, Jamal Fogarty, Hugo Hart, Lehi Hopoate, Davvy Moale, Caleb Navale, Haumole Olakau'atu, Taniela Paseka, Jason Saab, Ben Trbojevic, Corey Waddell, Joey Walsh

Off-contract at the end of 2026

Nathan Brown, Paul Bryan, Lachlan Croker, Reuben Garrick, Simione Laiafi, Zaidas Muagututia, Jake Simpkin, Jake Trbojevic, Tom Trbojevic

Current best 17 for 2027

1. Lehi Hopoate

2. Clayton Faulalo

3. No player signed.

4. No player signed.

5. Jason Saab

6. Luke Brooks

7. Jamal Fogarty

8. Taniela Paseka

9. No player signed.

10. Ethan Bullemor

11. Ben Trbojevic

12. Haumole Olakau'atu

13. Caleb Navale

Interchange

14. Joey Walsh

15. Corey Waddell

16. Hugo Hart

17. Davvy Moale

As it currently stands, the Sea Eagles are looking at a similar nucleus of their side for 2027, but there is no guarantee of several key players sticking around.

Already the Trbojevic brothers - Tom and Jake that is - have expressed they may leave, while star outside back Reuben Garrick has hinted he will test the market.

While the Sea Eagles have had salary cap issues, at the very least, Tom and Jake will take pay cuts, and Daly Cherry-Evans' salary has not entirely gone to Jamal Fogarty for his deal, which starts in 2026.

That eases a lot of financial strain on the club, with the Northern Beaches-based club now able to attack the free agency market.

There is little doubt they'll be targeting outside backs and middle forwards.

Manly's engine room struggled for depth in 2025, and there is no obvious fix for 2026, while the outside backs need an X-Factor - probably in the centres - for the side to go to the next level.

A second dummy half would also likely be an option. The players who rotated in and out of there in 2026 while Lachlan Croker was out injured were serviceable, but it was a clear issue for Manly.