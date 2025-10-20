The free agency window ahead of the 2027 NRL season is shaping up as moving time for the Manly Sea Eagles.
The outfit could well lose both Jake and Tom Trbojevic at the end of the campaign, while several other players are all off-contract.
Anthony Seibold's side went through a difficult 2025 season where, at times, they looked like a premiership shot, and at others, they looked closer to being a side in line for the wooden spoon.
There wasn't a whole lot of consistency from Manly, and unfortunately for Seibold, from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows, it has defined his time at Manly.
The club welcome Jamal Fogarty for 2026, and needs to find some consistency pretty urgently, or they could be heading into 2027 under a new coach.
For now, though, Seibold remains in charge, and when November 1 hits, there are some pretty clear areas the Northern Beaches-based side will be looking at to strengthen their squad.
Current Manly Sea Eagles 2027 squad
Luke Brooks, Ethan Bullemor, Clayton Faulalo, Jamal Fogarty, Hugo Hart, Lehi Hopoate, Davvy Moale, Caleb Navale, Haumole Olakau'atu, Taniela Paseka, Jason Saab, Ben Trbojevic, Corey Waddell, Joey Walsh
Off-contract at the end of 2026
Nathan Brown, Paul Bryan, Lachlan Croker, Reuben Garrick, Simione Laiafi, Zaidas Muagututia, Jake Simpkin, Jake Trbojevic, Tom Trbojevic
Current best 17 for 2027
1. Lehi Hopoate
2. Clayton Faulalo
3. No player signed.
4. No player signed.
5. Jason Saab
6. Luke Brooks
7. Jamal Fogarty
8. Taniela Paseka
9. No player signed.
10. Ethan Bullemor
11. Ben Trbojevic
12. Haumole Olakau'atu
13. Caleb Navale
Interchange
14. Joey Walsh
15. Corey Waddell
16. Hugo Hart
17. Davvy Moale
As it currently stands, the Sea Eagles are looking at a similar nucleus of their side for 2027, but there is no guarantee of several key players sticking around.
Already the Trbojevic brothers - Tom and Jake that is - have expressed they may leave, while star outside back Reuben Garrick has hinted he will test the market.
While the Sea Eagles have had salary cap issues, at the very least, Tom and Jake will take pay cuts, and Daly Cherry-Evans' salary has not entirely gone to Jamal Fogarty for his deal, which starts in 2026.
That eases a lot of financial strain on the club, with the Northern Beaches-based club now able to attack the free agency market.
There is little doubt they'll be targeting outside backs and middle forwards.
Manly's engine room struggled for depth in 2025, and there is no obvious fix for 2026, while the outside backs need an X-Factor - probably in the centres - for the side to go to the next level.
A second dummy half would also likely be an option. The players who rotated in and out of there in 2026 while Lachlan Croker was out injured were serviceable, but it was a clear issue for Manly.
5. Option 1: Josh Curran (Canterbury Bulldogs)
The Sea Eagles, maybe more than anything, need more forwards. And good forwards.
At times this year, their forward pack held their own, but at others, they were cannon fodder.
It has become clear they need more experience and a harder edge in the middle third if they are going to succeed in this competition.
That's not to say their own crop of young talent doesn't have plenty about it, but for now, they need at least one, and maybe two, outside signings.
Josh Curran is the first name we'd look at.
Able to play in the middle or on the edge, his form in a top four side at the Bulldogs this year has been tremendous. Add that to what he once dished up for the Warriors, and it's a surprise he hasn't played an Origin game yet.