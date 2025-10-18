Coming off a bottom two finish in 2025, and with a new coach at the helm, November 1 will be a date circled in the calendar for the Gold Coast Titans more than just about any other club.\n\nAt the time of production, the Titans have just eight players signed for 2027, and another of those - prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard - has been linked with the exits before then too.\n\nFor new coach Josh Hannay, it's a chance to completely reshape the squad to his choosing if he wants.\n\nDes Hasler's reign of two years saw the club play without a first-choice halfback for the most part, and with constant questions over their star forwards and whether they would be hanging around for much longer.\n\n2026 could yet see more of the same with little time to do anything, but the Titans have an almost full salary cap to hit the open market with should they choose, with only a handful of their currently off-contract at the end of 2026 players likely to take up significant cap space.\n\nThey will still be sweating on Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Beau Fermor's decision, but otherwise, it's rebuild time at Robina.\n\nCurrent Gold Coast Titans 2027 squad\nAJ Brimson, Jaylan De Groot, Jojo Fifita, Moeaki Fotuaika, Keano Kini, Kurtis Morrin, Chris Randall\n\nOff-contract at the end of 2026\nJayden Campbell, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (player option), Beau Fermor, David Fifita, Jojo Fifita, Klese Haas (player option), Jaimin Jolliffe, Brian Kelly, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Phillip Sami, Sam Verrills\n\nCurrent best 17 for 2027\n1. Keano Kini\n2. Jaylan De Groot\n3. No player signed.\n4. No player signed.\n5. Jojo Fifita\n6. AJ Brimson\n7. No player signed.\n8. Moeaki Fotuaika\n9. Chris Randall\n10. No player signed.\n11. No player signed.\n12. No player signed.\n13. Kurtis Morrin\n\nInterchange\n14. No player signed.\n15. No player signed.\n16. No player signed.\n17. No player signed.\n\n[caption id="attachment_221741" align="alignnone" width="2560"] BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 04: AJ Brimson of the Titans is tackled during the round nine NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and Canterbury Bulldogs at Suncorp Stadium on May 04, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

As it stands, the Titans have just seven players signed for 2027 - one of the lowest in the competition.

You could argue though, given their results this year, that it's time for a full rebuild.

While they will be hoping Beau Fermor and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui re-sign as expressed above, there is a very real chance that just about everyone else on the list they'd be happy to let go.

As it goes, they are not going to sign 20 new players and will need some of those signatures. Jayden Campbell is one that potentially springs to mind, although that would just continue the path they have been down with three fullbacks and no serious halfback.\n\nBut there is little doubt the Titans, even if they have to pay overs to attract top talent, will hit the open market.\n\nA halfback must be the first port of call, but a hooker, some new centres, and some hard-working forwards also need to be on the shopping list.\n\nYou could argue that the only position they don't need re-enforcements in is at fullback where AJ Brimson and Keano Kini are already contracted to continue their battle long-term.\n\nOption 1: Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)\nAs we have discussed, the Titans have almost unlimited salary at their disposal.\n\nThey do have some potentially big money commitments, particularly if Tino Fa'asuamaleaui takes his player option, but they also have plenty of wiggle room, no matter which way that decision from the current club captain ultimately lands.\n\nWhile Sam Verrills, Chris Randall and an assortment of other players do a fine job for the Titans, it became abundantly clear the longer the season went on in 2025 that they were missing both an excellent servicing dummy half, and a middle third defensive leader.\n\nHarry Grant, a Queensland Origin representative and now veteran of countless Melbourne Storm runs through the finals, is both of those things, and would add a mountain of talent to the Titans' roster.\n\nHe wouldn't come cheap, and the Storm may yet manage to hang onto him, but it would be a major surprise if he doesn't at least look at his options on the open market.\n\nThe Titans should certainly be one of them.\n\nOption 2: Luke Metcalf (New Zealand Warriors)\nThe Titans need a halfback.\n\nThat is not a mystery to anybody.\n\nJayden Campbell was used there during 2025, but he just isn't a natural halfback, in much the same way Jarome Luai was moved back to five-eighth mid-season at the Wests Tigers, and Lachlan Galvin has struggled in the seven at the Bulldogs.\n\nThat means the Titans need to hit the open market, given they have confirmed youngster Thomas Weaver has left the club. The former junior Origin player never found his potential, but the Gold Coast has been a grave yard for young halves over the years.\n\nWhat they need is experience, and while it might be more of a hope and a prayer than reality, they need to do everything they can to get Luke Metcalf to the club.\n\nThe market for halves is skinny - very, very skinny. There are not many out there, but Metcalf must be the one they chase.\n\nOption 3: Tyran Wishart (Melbourne Storm)\nThe Titans are almost in a position where no signing of a high-quality player for 2027 is going to be viewed as a bad one.\n\nThey are also looking at the moment at a squad where they really don't know which way it's going to go.\n\nSo many free spots creates a lot of room to move, and so signing players who may also still be finding out what their best position is wouldn't be a bad manouver.\n\nTyran Wishart, who had a club option for 2026 but is now off-contract at the end of next year with Melbourne, came up time and time again in this series last year when his future was still very much up in the air.\n\nFast forward 12 months, and November 1 is going to be an opportunity for him to not only explore his worth, but also gain an understanding of which clubs might want to make a play at him as a genuine starter. \n\nIt's fairly clear that isn't going to happen in Melbourne, but it certainly would on the Gold Coast in whichever position.\n\nOption 4: Jake Averillo (The Dolphins)\nThe Titans also need backline players.\n\nAlofiana Khan-Pereiera might not make the start of 2026, and Brian Kelly and Phillip Sami have both reportedly been told they won't be offered new deals.\n\nThe Titans have some young guns on the way through, but they need to go and sign someone with experience, with defensive tenacity, and attacking flare.\n\nJake Averillo ticks all of those boxes, but he also has the ability to play multiple positions. Need him on the wing, at five-eighth, or at fullback? He can do all of that.\n\nHe is the ultimate when it comes to backline versatility, and the Titans need to go and inquire about his availability once November 1 hits.\n\nOption 5: Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs)\nThere is some element of this that you'd assume is a little bit pie in the sky, but the Titans are facing down the very real reality of letting David Fifita go, and losing Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.\n\nIf that happens, they need a new forward pack leader.\n\nThere are few better on the open market than Keaon Koloamatangi, who has found a new lease on life playing in the middle third.\n\nThe star forward has been in unreal form for the Rabbitohs since he moved from the edge to prop, and that will continue in 2026.\n\nA representative calibre player, his work rate is off the charts, and even if Fa'asuamaleaui does remain at the club, the Titans could do a lot worse than reach out to the Rabbitoh.\n\nThey'd have to pay overs to get him given their own form and what the Rabbitohs appear to be building under Wayne Bennett, but that's going to be the case with just about anyone for the Titans. They are not going to get a great deal of value on the market.