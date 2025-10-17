The Cronulla Sharks again made the finals in 2025, and despite going to the week before the grand finals, they have still been unable to throw the monkey off the back and crack the first Sunday in October.

The nucleus of the squad continues to remain strong though, with plenty of players contracted long-term - and crucial players at that.

The recent re-signing of centre KL Iro and future captain Blayke Brailey will be imperative to their future, but it feels in some ways as if 2027 could be a chance for the club to hit reset, if they choose to go down that path.

That all said, it felt as if the arrival of Addin Fonua-Blake should have taken them to the next level this year, and it just didn't happen. They never genuinely looked a premiership contender, despite where they got to, and their late season form which was built on defence.

Big decisions still need to be made by Cronulla on the roster front with a stack of players off-contract at the end of 2026, and there is just a nagging feeling that it could be crunch time for head coach Craig Fitzgibbon if he is ever going to get his squad to the next level.

Current Cronulla 2027 squad

Blayke Brailey, Addin Fonua-Blake, Michael Gabrael, Thomas Hazelton, Nicho Hynes, KL Iro, Liam Ison, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Briton Nikora, Riley Pollard, Braydon Trindall, Teig Wilton

Off-contract at the end of 2026

Billy Burns, Jesse Colquhoun, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Tuku Hau Tapuha, Sione Katoa, Cameron McInnes, Hohepa Puru, Niwhai Puru, Jesse Ramien, Toby Rudolf, Sam Stonestreet, Siosifa Talakai, Chris Vea'ila

Current best 17 for 2027

1. Liam Ison

2. Ronaldo Mulitalo

3. KL Iro

4. Michael Gabrael

5. No player signed.

6. Braydon Trindall

7. Nicho Hynes

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Blayke Brailey

10. Thomas Hazelton

11. Teig Wilton

12. No player signed.

13. No player signed.

Interchange

14. Riley Pollard

15. No player signed.

16. No player signed.

17. No player signed.

The Sharks have plenty of work to do for 2027, despite having a number of key players locked up.

There is every chance Cameron McInnes won't be at the club at the end of 2026, and with the black, white and blue not able to break through to a grand final, there is a very real chance others could be moved on.

Long-term stalwarts of the club Jesse Ramien, Sione Katoa, Briton Nikora, Toby Rudolf and Siosifa Talakai could all find themselves looking for a new club. That's not to say it's a guarantee, but the Sharks recruitment team will be assessing all options to get the club to the next level.

They have a crop of youngsters banging down the door for minutes, and, given big-money deals for the likes of Nicho Hynes, Braydon Trindall, Addin Fonua-Blake and Blayke Brailey, they simply may not have the money to retain all of the aforementioned players.

There are also decisions to make around the youth of the club, with Samuel Stonestreet, only recently re-signed for 2026, headlining the list of players who can head straight to the open market from November 1.

While there are decisions to be made, it's fairly clear Cronulla are going to be looking for both backs and forwards, with potentially a fullback and lock forward their most pressing requirements.