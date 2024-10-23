The Canterbury Bulldogs have undergone one of the all-time roster overhauls in the last two seasons, and it finally paid dividends this year as they returned to the finals for the first time in eight years.

From the additions of Stephen Crichton and Josh Curran - who were both among the blue and white's best players in 2024 - to the removal of far too many players to name, Director of Football Phil Gould and head coach Cameron Ciraldo have been on a war path at Belmore.

The good news for Canterbury is that many of their key figures are already locked up for 2026 as the club now look to solidify their finals run and add more over the coming years.

We will run the rule over all 17 clubs on Zero Tackle in the lead up to November 1 to determine who their top targets are. Today, the Bulldogs.

Current 2026 Canterbury Bulldogs squad

Tom Amone, Matt Burton, Stephen Crichton, Josh Curran, Samuel Hughes, Viliame Kikau, Max King, Jacob Kiraz, Reed Mahoney, Marcelo Montoya, Karl Oloapu, Jacob Preston, Connor Tracey, Sitili Tupouniua, Mitchell Woods, Logan Spinks (dev.)

Off-contract at end of 2025

Josh Addo-Carr, Bailey Hayward, Drew Hutchison, Kitione Kautoga, Kurt Mann, Kurtis Morrin, Jaeman Salmon, Jordan Samrani, Toby Sexton, Daniel Suluka-Fifita, Ryan Sutton, Blake Taaffe, Jake Turpin, Blake Wilson, Bronson Xerri

Current best 17 for 2026

1. Connor Tracey

2. Jacob Kiraz

3. Stephen Crichton

4. No player signed

5. Marcelo Montoya

6. Matt Burton

7. Mitchell Woods

8. Samuel Hughes

9. Reed Mahoney

10. Max King

11. Jacob Preston

12. Viliame Kikau

13. Sitili Tupouniua

Interchange

14. Karl Oloapu

15. Tom Amone

16. Josh Curran

17. No player signed

Despite the enormous roster overhaul the Bulldogs have undergone in recent years, they still have plenty of wiggle room for 2026 and beyond.

Only 15 players are currently signed, with key positions not yet locked into place.

That could well be that the club are waiting to see how 2025 starts, although it would also be no surprise to see a number of off-contract players locked into new deals before the start of the new season, with the likes of Kurt Mann, Jaeman Salmon, Toby Sexton, Blake Wilson and Bronson Xerri likely at the top of the list.

Even if all five of those players were re-signed though, they still could create plenty of waves in the transfer market, and with Josh Addo-Carr unlikely to be retained, will have the cash to make at least one of two big plays.

Where they elect to go with those plays remains to be seen, but it's a fair guess to say fullback and the middle third of the field will be at the top of the priority list.