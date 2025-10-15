The Canterbury Bulldogs have flipped almost the entirety of their squad in the last couple of years.\n\nThere is virtually nobody left from when Phil Gould took over as director of football, and subsequently, Cameron Ciraldo as head coach.\n\nThe recruitment campaign has been aggressive - maybe one of the biggest the game has ever seen - and it's hard to say it hasn't worked.\n\nThe Bulldogs, even in Ciraldo's first season at the helm, were bottom of the table cannon fodder.\n\nThey are now in their second consecutive finals series, and were looking like minor premiers for much of the year.\n\nThat all said, it's fairly clear they are not finished looking at more recruits yet to go with the players already contracted long-term, and, indeed, the club's junior pathway which is beginning to develop.\n\nCurrent Canterbury Bulldogs 2027 squad\nMatt Burton, Stephen Crichton, Lachlan Galvin, Harry Hayes, Bailey Hayward, Max King, Jacob Kiraz, Finau Latu, Jacob Preston, Jaeman Salmon, Logan Spinks, Leo Thompson, Sitili Tupouniua, Jack Underhill, Mitchell Woods, Bronson Xerri\n\nOff-contract at the end of 2026\nJosh Curran, Kade Dykes, Lipoi Hopoi, Samuel Hughes, Viliame Kikau, Zyon Maiu'u, Kurt Mann, Marcelo Montoya, Daniel Suluka-Fifita, Jack Todd, Connor Tracey, Enari Tuala\n\nCurrent best 17 for 2027\n1. Stephen Crichton\n2. Jacob Kiraz\n3. Matt Burton\n4. Bronson Xerri\n5. No player signed.\n6. Lachlan Galvin\n7. Mitchell Woods\n8. Max King\n9. Bailey Hayward\n10. Leo Thompson\n11. Jacob Preston\n12. Sitili Tupouniua\n13. Jaeman Salmon\n\nInterchange\n14. Jack Underhill\n15. Harry Hayes\n16. Finau Latu\n17. Logan Spinks\n\n\n\nAs it stands, the Bulldogs do have almost a full 17 for 2027, although there are certainly some holes to plug and upgrades needed if they are going to be competitive.\n\nWith Stephen Crichton about to be upgraded though, that will take even more of their salary cap away, so the signings the blue and white make are going to have to be strategic, and balanced when it comes to the cash flow element.\n\nIt could certainly be argued that Mitchell Woods is going to be ready to play at number seven by 2027, but with the jury well and truly out on Matt Burton and Lachlan Galvin as a halves combination, there is little doubt they may look for another name there, albeit not a senior one.\n\nThe backline looks a player short as it currently stands, while dummy half is another question mark with Bailey Hayward preparing to take over that on a full time basis in 2026 from Reed Mahoney, who leaves for the North Queensland Cowboys.\n\nThe middle third is strong, although another ball-playing lock, potentially to start, could be their highest priority, while depth in the forwards will also be key to pick up along the way as they continue to build a squad that, fans and administrators will hope, can challenge for the premiership.\nOption 1: Dylan Walker (Parramatta Eels)\nThe Bulldogs have a couple of areas right now that you could argue are holding them back from being genuine premiership contenders.\n\nThey looked it during the first half of the year, but the more the year has gone on, the more they look short of an impact style ball-playing lock.\n\nKurt Mann and Jaeman Salmon are certainly serviceable in the 13 jersey, but they could do with a fresh voice, and Dylan Walker could provide just that.\n\nAs it stands, Salmon is contracted into 2027, while Mann is not, but there are other roles for Salmon, most likely off the bench where he can play a combination of second-row and lock.\n\nWhether Mann re-signs is up for dispute, and there is no doubt he has had a strong season, but adding the experienced voice of Walker to close his career would potentially be a smart way to go about things for Phil Gould and Cameron Ciraldo, who have no issues signing veterans provided they fit the mould of what the club are attempting to build.\nOption 2: Cory Paix (Brisbane Broncos)\nThe Bulldogs likely need to add another dummy half - ready to play NRL straight away - to their roster for 2027.\n\nBailey Hayward will do a serviceable job, but depth is skinny, and in the modern era of NRL, there are very few hookers who can consistently play 80 minutes.\n\nHayward, based on the evidence at the back-end of the season since the decision was made to axe the North Queensland Cowboys-bound Reed Mahoney, is not one of them.\n\nIn fact, the jury on him as a long-term hooker is out entirely.\n\nThe Broncos are currently in the midst of working out their long-term strategy at hooker, but there is a very real chance that doesn't include Cory Paix, who may look to Sydney for opportunities to further his career.\n\nThe former junior Queensland representative would certainly tick some boxes around salary cap and work ethic for the Bulldogs, so this could be a move that benefits all parties.\nOption 3: Toby Rudolf (Cronulla Sharks)\nAs it stands, the Bulldogs have two excellent starting options for their prop positions in 2027, but will either need to re-sign, or head to the open market to secure some others.\n\nThey will not be able to break the bank though, given what they are paying for other players throughout their squad, and more specifically, the arrival of Leo Thompson from the start of 2026.\n\nThe departing Knights prop will have his work cut out for him justifying the price tag from day dot, but it's where the Bulldogs turn next that will be of interest.\n\nThey have some excellent young forwards at the club who they'd no doubt like to re-sign, but some experience on the bench will be vital if they believe they are going to be in a premiership window in 2027 - and based on the squad, and their 2025 form, you'd have to assume they will be.\n\nSo that's where a player like Toby Rudolf comes in.\n\nNo nonsense, gets through his work, tackles hard and runs hard. He isn't going to be talked about as a top five prop in the game, but he certainly doesn't shirk away from his responsibility, and it's players like that the Bulldogs have made a point of signing in recent times as the rebuild of Belmore continues.\nOption 4: Tyson Gamble (Newcastle Knights)\nThe Bulldogs halves conundrum moving forward is a very, very intriguing one.\n\nLachlan Galvin is not a halfback. That might be an opinion, but it's also a bit of fact. He might develop into one later in his career, but for now, the Bulldogs have to recruit as if he is a five-eighth.\n\nThat all said, they have Gamble, Matt Burton and young gun Mitchell Woods on their books for 2027, so there is no point going out and signing an elite halfback.\n\nThey couldn't afford one anyway.\n\nInstead, the search should be for a halfback who can play other roles if slotted onto the bench, and that's where Tyson Gamble might fit in.\n\nHe has struggled at the Knights, but when the halves have switched around as much as they have over the last two seasons, it's tough to blame him.\n\nHe has one year left in the Hunter, but then, you'd imagine, he might be looking for a new home.\nOption 5: Sam Stonestreet (Cronulla Sharks)\nAs it stands, the Bulldogs are certainly short a backline player or two for 2027.\n\nThe jury is still out on whether Marcelo Montoya or Enari Tuala are really the right fit for that position moving forward as well, with both off-contract at the end of 2026.\n\nStonestreet is also clearly struggling to make things happen at the Sharks, through no fault of his own.\n\nHis reserve grade form has been simply scintillating, but he is stuck behind Sione Katoa and Ronaldo Mulitalo.\n\nThe Sharks have just re-signed him on a one-year deal, but with Stonestreet and Katoa off-contract at the end of 2026, the Shire-based outfit need to make a decision in a hurry, or risk losing both of the talents.\n\nStonestreet wants to stay in the Shire, but the indications are that simply may not be allowed to happen, given he will likely once again head into 2026 as the first reserve to the aforementioned starters.\n\nThat means he will be looking for a new club, and the Bulldogs could use a bit of height on their wings.