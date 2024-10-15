The Brisbane Broncos head into the new recruitment period for the 2026 NRL season and beyond with a new coach, and new hopes after a dreadful 2024 campaign.

Michael Maguire will bring fresh ideas to the club after their capitulation down the table from the dizzying heights of the 2023 season, and they certainly need it after their rather horrific 2024 season, which also turned into the final for head coach Kevin Walters.

Money could well be tight for the Broncos though given some big contracts already locked up into 2026 and beyond, and some other big potential ones to come.

We will run the rule over all 17 clubs on Zero Tackle in the lead up to November 1 to determine who their top targets are for November 1.

This will take into account not just the needs roster wise of each team, but also aim to pick apart what might be a realistic move under the salary cap.

Current 2026 squad

Jesse Arthars, Coby Black, Patrick Carrigan, Payne Haas, Jock Madden, Ezra Mam, Deine Mariner, Brendan Piakura, Jordan Riki, Benjamin Te Kura, Billy Walters

Off-contract at end of 2025

Fletcher Baker, Selwyn Cobbo, Jack Gosiewski, Kobe Hetherington, Jaiyden Hunt, Corey Jensen, Israel Leota, Blake Mozer, Adam Reynolds, Tyson Smoothy, Reece Walsh, Xavier Willison

Current 2026 Best 17

1. No player signed

2. Jesse Arthars

3. No player signed

4. No player signed

5. Deine Mariner

6. Ezra Mam

7. Coby Black

8. Payne Haas

9. Billy Walters

10. Benjamin Te Kura

11. Brendan Piakura

12. Jordan Riki

13. Patrick Carrigan

Interchange

14. Jock Madden

15. No player signed

16. No player signed

17. No player signed

The Broncos are very, very skinny for 2026 at this stage and have plenty of players to sign and moves to make on the open market.

Given their poor 2023 campaign though, that is hardly a bad thing as Michael Maguire gets his feet under the desk at Red Hill in his new coaching role.

It's fairly clear they will look to re-sign some key talent in the coming weeks, with Reece Walsh, who reportedly already has an offer on the table the priority along with Kotoni Staggs and Selwyn Cobbo, but that doesn't mean they won't be looking to add players to their roster.

The decisions they make over a handful of fringe players will also be intriguing, and will ultimately pave the way for them to select a recruitment strategy from outside the club.

There is also little to no doubt that Brisbane's salary cap is stretched to breaking point, meaning they will have to be shrewd in the business they complete in the potential search for halves, outside backs and props.

Here are five players from outside the club they should target.