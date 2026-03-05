A court order confirmed on Tuesday morning prohibits Zac Lomax from entering into a contract, working, training, or playing with any NRL club until 31 October 2027 without the Eels' written consent.

Crucially, Parramatta haven't slammed the door and are willing to work with Lomax and his agent to find an NRL club that wants to sign him in exchange for "appropriate value" for their football program.

Parramatta set a dangerously high standard for letting Lomax go to another club, with Melbourne proposing multiple deals, including two final proposals.

One being a $750,000 transfer fee to bring Lomax to the club, and the second seeing the Storm agreeing to sign Ryan Matterson, paying out the remainder of his $416,000 contract and $300,000 in cash.

Matterson was set to be contracted this year with 2027 being an option controlled by the team if he was to head to the Storm.

The Eels forward rejected the move, as he wanted the second year of his deal with Melbourne guaranteed instead of an option per all reports.

There are two tools a club can use to compensate another in a swap or transfer:

Cash sits entirely off the salary cap.

It goes directly into the receiving club's football department budget: things like for recruitment, retention, staff etc.

It frees equivalent space on the receiving club's book without the acquiring club necessarily paying wages to any specific player.

Player swaps are the third option, and the most complex.

Any play offered a compensation must be a genuine football asset, not a salary dump the acquiring club is trying to offload.

Both the NRL and the receiving club can reject a player swap on those ground.

The player himself must agree to the move, and no player can be traded without their consent under the standard NRL player contract.

With these tools in hand, here are five clubs that could realistically put together a package Parramatta could accept.