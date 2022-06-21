In the wake of his side's series-opening loss in Sydney earlier this month, NSW Blues head coach Brad Fittler was said to have held covert meetings with refereeing boss Jared Maxwell.

Though meetings with adjudicators are far from extraordinary, Fittler's with Maxwell was said to relate entirely to pinpointing supposedly illegal plays and ploys by Maroons players at clubland and in last year's series.

As stated by The Sydney Morning Herald, Fittler's shrieks were concerned mainly with Harry Grant's reported propensity for forward passes, Cameron Munster's ability to drift offside and late shots on Nathan Cleary.

Fittler was also said to have made complaints about Ashley Klein's adjudicating during the 16-10 defeat at Accor Stadium, making noise about cut-out plays and hold on Junior Paulo which he believed directly influenced the result.

Despite these purported grievances, the former Panther and Rooster was willing to concede that Queensland's ability to control the speed of pace of the ruck had bent, but not broken, the rules and served them well.

“(Queensland) got in tight and they held on,” Fittler said following Game One.

“They didn’t want to give penalties away, I think we got a penalty with 17 minutes to go. “They did a great job, they worked hard there and they definitely won the ruck.”

Though reportedly stressed about what his opponent had, and would, bring to the best of three-game series, Fittler has been equally as unhappy with the efforts of those under his control.

Irrespective of going down by a converted try, the 50-year-old has made seven changes to his lineup for Origin II, with star Bulldog Matt Burton, Chooks forward Victor Radley, key Cowboy Jordan McLean and white-hot Shark Siosifa Talakai all set to make their debuts.

Yet to be blooded Blues Nicho Hynes and Joseph Suaalii have been retained in Fittler's squad.

Clint Gutherson, Jake Trbojevic, Apisai Koroisau and Angus Crichton have all been recalled into Blues camp, while either injury, illness and form has seen Jack Wighton, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Kotoni Staggs left off the boarding list.

Kick-off for the battle across the Nullarbor is scheduled for 7:50pm (AEST) on Sunday, June 26.