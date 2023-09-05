 2023-09-08T09:50:00Z 
$1.60  ▶︎
 
$2.35  ▶︎
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2023-09-08T09:50:00Z 
   MEL
    #NRLBroncosStorm
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Reece WalshReece Walsh
2 Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
3 Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4 Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
5 Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
6 Ezra MamEzra Mam
7 Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8 Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
9 Billy WaltersBilly Walters
10 Payne HaasPayne Haas
11 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
12 Jordan RikiJordan Riki
13 Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tyson SmoothyTyson Smoothy
15 Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura
16 Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington
17 Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia
 RESERVES
18 Corey OatesCorey Oates
19 Martin TaupauMartin Taupau
20 Corey JensenCorey Jensen
21 Jock MaddenJock Madden
22 Tristan SailorTristan Sailor
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney 1
Will WarbrickWill Warbrick 2
Marion SeveMarion Seve 3
Young TonumaipeaYoung Tonumaipea 4
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates 5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes 7
Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica 8
Harry GrantHarry Grant 9
Christian WelchChristian Welch 10
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero 11
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa 12
Josh KingJosh King 13
 INTERCHANGE
Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick 14
Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth 15
N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona 16
Ryan PapenhuyzenRyan Papenhuyzen 17
 RESERVES
Tyran WishartTyran Wishart 18
Tariq SimsTariq Sims 19
Tepai MoeroaTepai Moeroa 20
Reimis SmithReimis Smith 21
Grant AndersonGrant Anderson 22

 2023-09-09T06:05:00Z 
$1.22  ▶︎
 
$4.30  ▶︎
BlueBet Stadium
PEN   
 2023-09-09T06:05:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLPanthersWarriors
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva
3 Izack TagoIzack Tago
4 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
5 Brian To'oBrian To'o
6 Jack CoggerJack Cogger
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9 Mitch KennyMitch Kenny
10 J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
11 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
12 Liam MartinLiam Martin
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
15 Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith
16 Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
17 Zac HoskingZac Hosking
 RESERVES
18 Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon
19 Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
20 Luke SommertonLuke Sommerton
21 Luke GarnerLuke Garner
22 Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad 1
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak 2
Rocco BerryRocco Berry 3
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey 4
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya 5
Te Maire MartinTe Maire Martin 6
Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson 7
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake 8
Wayde EganWayde Egan 9
Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett 10
Jackson FordJackson Ford 11
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore 12
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris 13
 INTERCHANGE
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker 14
Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga 15
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen 16
Josh CurranJosh Curran 17
 RESERVES
Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick 18
Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki 20
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa 21
Tom AleTom Ale 22
Edward KosiEdward Kosi 23

 2023-09-09T09:50:00Z 
$1.90  ▶︎
 
$1.90  ▶︎
PointsBet Stadium
CRO   
 2023-09-09T09:50:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLSharksRoosters
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
2 Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3 Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
4 Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
5 Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6 Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
7 Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
8 Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
9 Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10 Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele
11 Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12 Wade GrahamWade Graham
13 Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jack WilliamsJack Williams
15 Royce HuntRoyce Hunt
16 Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton
17 Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
 RESERVES
18 Kayal IroKayal Iro
19 Daniel AtkinsonDaniel Atkinson
20 Jesse ColquhounJesse Colquhoun
21 William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
22 Matt MoylanMatt Moylan
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
James TedescoJames Tedesco 1
Junior PaugaJunior Pauga 2
Billy SmithBilly Smith 3
Joseph ManuJoseph Manu 4
Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii 5
Luke KearyLuke Keary 6
Sam WalkerSam Walker 7
Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker 8
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith 9
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins 10
Siua WongSiua Wong 11
Nat ButcherNat Butcher 12
Victor RadleyVictor Radley 13
 INTERCHANGE
Sandon SmithSandon Smith 14
Egan ButcherEgan Butcher 15
Terrell MayTerrell May 16
Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton 17
 RESERVES
Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison 18
Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte 19
Corey AllanCorey Allan 20
Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo 21
Dylan NapaDylan Napa 22

 2023-09-10T06:05:00Z 
$1.23  ▶︎
 
$4.20  ▶︎
McDonald Jones Stadium
NEW   
 2023-09-10T06:05:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLKnightsRaiders
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2 Dominic YoungDominic Young
3 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4 Bradman BestBradman Best
5 Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew
6 Tyson GambleTyson Gamble
7 Jackson HastingsJackson Hastings
8 Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
9 Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
10 Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson
11 Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
12 Lachlan FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon
13 Adam ElliottAdam Elliott
 INTERCHANGE
14 Kurt MannKurt Mann
15 Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti
16 Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington
17 Mat CrokerMat Croker
 RESERVES
18 Adam CluneAdam Clune
19 Lachlan MillerLachlan Miller
20 Dylan LucasDylan Lucas
21 Enari TualaEnari Tuala
22 Brodie JonesBrodie Jones
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana 1
James SchillerJames Schiller 2
Jack WightonJack Wighton 3
Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko 4
Nick CotricNick Cotric 5
Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley 6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty 7
Ata MariotaAta Mariota 8
Zac WoolfordZac Woolford 9
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine 10
Hudson YoungHudson Young 11
Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead 12
Hohepa PuruHohepa Puru 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tom StarlingTom Starling 14
Emre GulerEmre Guler 15
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo 16
Trey MooneyTrey Mooney 17
 RESERVES
Jarrod CrokerJarrod Croker 18
Albert HopoateAlbert Hopoate 19
Danny LeviDanny Levi 20
Ethan StrangeEthan Strange 21
Xavier SavageXavier Savage 22