2023-09-08T09:50:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2023-09-08T09:50:00Z
MEL
|1
|Reece Walsh
|2
|Jesse Arthars
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|5
|Selwyn Cobbo
|6
|Ezra Mam
|7
|Adam Reynolds
|8
|Thomas Flegler
|9
|Billy Walters
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Kurt Capewell
|12
|Jordan Riki
|13
|Patrick Carrigan
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tyson Smoothy
|15
|Brendan Piakura
|16
|Kobe Hetherington
|17
|Keenan Palasia
|RESERVES
|18
|Corey Oates
|19
|Martin Taupau
|20
|Corey Jensen
|21
|Jock Madden
|22
|Tristan Sailor
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Nick Meaney
|1
|Will Warbrick
|2
|Marion Seve
|3
|Young Tonumaipea
|4
|Xavier Coates
|5
|Cameron Munster
|6
|Jahrome Hughes
|7
|Tui Kamikamica
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|Christian Welch
|10
|Trent Loiero
|11
|Eliesa Katoa
|12
|Josh King
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Bronson Garlick
|14
|Tom Eisenhuth
|15
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|16
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|17
|RESERVES
|Tyran Wishart
|18
|Tariq Sims
|19
|Tepai Moeroa
|20
|Reimis Smith
|21
|Grant Anderson
|22
2023-09-09T06:05:00Z
BlueBet Stadium
PEN
2023-09-09T06:05:00Z
NZW
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Sunia Turuva
|3
|Izack Tago
|4
|Stephen Crichton
|5
|Brian To'o
|6
|Jack Cogger
|7
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|Moses Leota
|9
|Mitch Kenny
|10
|J. Fisher-Harris
|11
|Scott Sorensen
|12
|Liam Martin
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tyrone Peachey
|15
|Lindsay Smith
|16
|Spencer Leniu
|17
|Zac Hosking
|RESERVES
|18
|Jaeman Salmon
|19
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|20
|Luke Sommerton
|21
|Luke Garner
|22
|Thomas Jenkins
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|1
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|2
|Rocco Berry
|3
|Adam Pompey
|4
|Marcelo Montoya
|5
|Te Maire Martin
|6
|Shaun Johnson
|7
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|8
|Wayde Egan
|9
|Mitch Barnett
|10
|Jackson Ford
|11
|Marata Niukore
|12
|Tohu Harris
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Dylan Walker
|14
|Jazz Tevaga
|15
|Bayley Sironen
|16
|Josh Curran
|17
|RESERVES
|Freddy Lussick
|18
|Taine Tuaupiki
|20
|Bunty Afoa
|21
|Tom Ale
|22
|Edward Kosi
|23
2023-09-09T09:50:00Z
PointsBet Stadium
CRO
2023-09-09T09:50:00Z
SYD
|1
|Connor Tracey
|2
|Sione Katoa
|3
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|Siosifa Talakai
|5
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|6
|Braydon Trindall
|7
|Nicho Hynes
|8
|Toby Rudolf
|9
|Blayke Brailey
|10
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|11
|Briton Nikora
|12
|Wade Graham
|13
|Cameron McInnes
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jack Williams
|15
|Royce Hunt
|16
|Thomas Hazelton
|17
|Oregon Kaufusi
|RESERVES
|18
|Kayal Iro
|19
|Daniel Atkinson
|20
|Jesse Colquhoun
|21
|William Kennedy
|22
|Matt Moylan
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|James Tedesco
|1
|Junior Pauga
|2
|Billy Smith
|3
|Joseph Manu
|4
|Joseph Suaalii
|5
|Luke Keary
|6
|Sam Walker
|7
|Fletcher Baker
|8
|Brandon Smith
|9
|Lindsay Collins
|10
|Siua Wong
|11
|Nat Butcher
|12
|Victor Radley
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Sandon Smith
|14
|Egan Butcher
|15
|Terrell May
|16
|Angus Crichton
|17
|RESERVES
|Drew Hutchison
|18
|Naufahu Whyte
|19
|Corey Allan
|20
|Jaxson Paulo
|21
|Dylan Napa
|22
2023-09-10T06:05:00Z
McDonald Jones Stadium
NEW
2023-09-10T06:05:00Z
CBR
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Dominic Young
|3
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Bradman Best
|5
|Greg Marzhew
|6
|Tyson Gamble
|7
|Jackson Hastings
|8
|Jacob Saifiti
|9
|Phoenix Crossland
|10
|Leo Thompson
|11
|Tyson Frizell
|12
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|13
|Adam Elliott
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kurt Mann
|15
|Daniel Saifiti
|16
|Jack Hetherington
|17
|Mat Croker
|RESERVES
|18
|Adam Clune
|19
|Lachlan Miller
|20
|Dylan Lucas
|21
|Enari Tuala
|22
|Brodie Jones
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jordan Rapana
|1
|James Schiller
|2
|Jack Wighton
|3
|Matthew Timoko
|4
|Nick Cotric
|5
|Matt Frawley
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Ata Mariota
|8
|Zac Woolford
|9
|Joseph Tapine
|10
|Hudson Young
|11
|Elliott Whitehead
|12
|Hohepa Puru
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tom Starling
|14
|Emre Guler
|15
|Pasami Saulo
|16
|Trey Mooney
|17
|RESERVES
|Jarrod Croker
|18
|Albert Hopoate
|19
|Danny Levi
|20
|Ethan Strange
|21
|Xavier Savage
|22