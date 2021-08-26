There are just two weeks to go until the NRL finals, and just about every game this weekend again has finals ramifications attached to it. Here is the Rev Up.

Sunshine Coast Stadium, 7:50pm, Thursday August 26

Team News: Dave Klemmer will miss a week through suspension, handing Sauaso Sue a start at prop. Tyson Frizell's return pushes Brodie Jones to the bench.

Ash Taylor has been dropped, handing Tyrone Peachey a shot at five-eighth, Erin Clark goes back to the interchange with Mitch Rein starting. Moe Fotuaika replaces Sam Lisone on the bench, and Greg Marzhew's elbow niggle sees Phillip Sami come in.

Prediction: The race for the eight is heating up, and if Newcastle can snare a win here, they're guaranteed to play finals for a consecutive year, the first time in a decade they'll manage it. The Titans must win to keep their season alive, and they'll be keen to cast their eye back to the early season demolition the Titans managed over Newcastle, David Fifita scoring a hat-trick that afternoon. Blessed with a healthy spine, this contest looks nothing like their last meeting.

The Knights weren't all that impressive against Canterbury, winning by just a converted try. But they're doing just enough to win their games. If they are to be beaten this week, it's going to have to be on the back of the Titan's forwards. Tino, Moe and Fifita are going to have to stand up against a Newcastle pack missing both Dave Klemmer and Daniel Saifiti. It'll be a hotly contested match-up with some tempers to flare, but Newcastle have too much time, talent and composure in their spine to not hand themselves a top eight berth tonight.

Knights by 10.

BB Print Stadium, 6:00pm, Friday August 27

Team News: Chanel Harris-Tavita is out, replaced by Sean O'Sullivan. Matt Lodge returns for Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, while Kodi Nikorima's inclusion on the bench pushes Jack Murchie out.

Matt Frawley replaces Sam Williams at halfback, and Corey Horsburgh nabs Dunamis Lui's bench spot.

Prediction: Another top-eight decider, Canberra are currently level with 8th placed Cronulla on 20 points, but it's their for-and-against that lets them down. A win here sets up a massive clash next week, with the Raiders battling for the eight and the Roosters with one hand on a top-four finish. Let's not forget about this week, though, against a Warriors outfit who fell painfully short of beating Brisbane last week, which would have been the side's fourth straight win.

There's been a lot of upside in this Raiders side of late, Jack Wighton's best game of the season in a ten-point loss to Melbourne followed by a one-point loss to the Sea Eagles. They're matching it with the elite teams, yet they struggle against those lowly outfits.

Reece Walsh, as well as their starting front-rowers, definitely have the skill to pull off an upset here. Mathematically the Warriors can still sneak into the eight, and Nathan Brown will no doubt be clinging on to any hope he can.

However, Ricky Stuart won't be here to muck around. It'll be interesting to see how Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is used, and if Jordan Rapana comes from the field again. Regardless, the Raiders have too many points in them to lose this one.

Raiders by 14.

Suncorp Stadium, 7:55pm, Friday August 27

Team News: Adam Keighran misses the game through a head knock, pushing Lachlan Lam to left centre, Sam Walker starts at seven, and Ben Marschke joins the bench. Brad Abbey makes his club debut on the right wing, in place of the injured Dale Copley. Nat Butcher's knee injury hands his brother Egan a start on an edge, promoting Naufahu Whyte to the bench.

Jaxson Paulo is in for Josh Mansour, Jaydn Su'A is into the second-row for the suspended Keaon Koloamatangi.

Prediction: The oldest rivalry in our game, and what a cracker it should be. South Sydney are reeling away from their first loss in three months, while the Roosters are fighting tooth and nail for a top four spot, despite losing another three to injury. There's question marks over Damien Cook's fitness, but there's little doubt the likes of Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell will be fired up here. There was some spite last time these sides met, and there'll be more sparks on Friday.

Hats off to Trent Robinson for getting this side to where they are now, James Tedesco as well has led from the front all year. But it isn't enough against a juggernaut like South Sydney. They score points for fun at times, and won't like being kept to 12 last weekend. Expect a very potent left edge, with Alex Johnston to bag a couple up against Brad Abbey.

Rabbitohs by 16.

St. George Illawarra Dragons vs North Queensland CowboysBrowne Park, 3:00pm, Saturday August 28

Team News: Tyrell Sloan replaces Matt Dufty. There's a forward reshuffle. Jayden Sullivan starts at hooker, pushing Josh McGuire to prop, Jack de Belin to lock, Tariq Sims to an edge, and Tyrell Fuimano to the bench. Freddy Lussick replaces Josh Kerr on the bench, and Blake Lawrie starts at prop with Kaide Ellis in the reserves.

Val Holmes will start in the centres, with Murray Taulagi and Kyle Feldt the returning wingers. Jason Taumalolo returns in an unfamiliar position, prop.

Prediction: These could be the two most out of form clubs going around at the moment. The Dragons have bagged a win since before the 'BBQgate', it's well and truly derailed their season. The Cowboys are at least experimenting with their line-up, playing Holmes at centre and Taumalolo at prop. The loan of Freddy Lussick will help the Red V momentarily, meaning Josh McGuire won't have to spend time at hooker this week.

It's good to see Tyrell Sloan get some minutes, players like him, Junior Amone and Jayden Sullivan are the future of the club. It'll be interesting to see how both coaches use these sides over the last few rounds, it's exciting to see the Hammer given another run at fullback. The Dragons have been the better team this year but the Cowboys have really been putting in the effort of late, despite not getting the results. North Queensland to edge the Red V in an absolute bludger.

Cowboys by 2.

Suncorp Stadium, 5:30pm, Saturday August 28

Team News: Mawene Hiroti is on the wing for Ronaldo Mulitalo, while Aiden Tolman takes Billy Magoulias' bench spot.

Brisbane are unchanged.

Prediction: Another high scoring thriller on the way. How good was it to see vintage Milf again? If he can play like that again, we may have a game on our hands. Cronulla have lost a gun in outside back Ronaldo Mulitalo, but they still have a heap of strike across the park, Will Kennedy in particular has been one of the more underrated players this season. Brisbane showed last week they were still capable of victory, edging out the Warriors.

The Sharks certainly have more to play for, a top eight spot, but that doesn't mean the Broncos have nothing to play for. There's spots on the line for next year, Albert Kelly has definitely put his hand up to partner Adam Reynolds in 2022. It's got a 36-28 kind of ring to it, both will score points, both will leak them. Fortunately the Sharks are better at both, and should keep themselves in the hunt here.

Sharks by 8.

Suncorp Stadium, 7:35pm, Saturday August 28

Team News: Jahrome Hughes' return pushes Nicho Hynes back to the bench and Cooper Johns out. Justin Olam replaces Marion Seve, and Brandon Smith's return at hooker shifts Harry Grant to the bench, and Tepai Moeroa drops to the reserves.

Blake Ferguson replaces Maika Sivo, Ray Stone is in for Will Smith and Keegan Hipgrave takes Oregon Kaufusi's spot.

Prediction:

To come.

Manly Sea Eagles vs. Canterbury Bulldogs

Moreton Daily Stadium, 1:50pm, Sunday August 29

Team News: Tom Trbojevic is a massive in, replacing Tevita Funa. Brad Parker also comes in for Moses Suli.

Loan Raiders Ryan James and Corey Horsburgh return to their club, opening the door for Jack Hetherington and Chris Patolo.

Matt Doorey starts on an edge with Adam Elliot out, Ava Seumanufagai starts for Luke Thompson with Ofahiki Ogden on the bench, while Brandon Wakeham and Sione Katoa join the bench, Corey Waddell misses out

Prediction:

To come.

Moreton Daily Stadium, 4:05pm, Sunday August 29

Team News: The cavalry slowly returns, with Brian To'o and James Fisher-Harris back in lieu of Brent Naden and Matt Eisenhuth.

Adam Doueihi's season is over, Jock Madden starts at five-eighth in his absence. Kemi Tuilagi, Tuki Simpkins and Billy Walters all drop out. Alex Seyfarth joins the bench, where he's joined by Jake Simpkin with Jacob Liddle named to start, and Thomas Mikaele joins the front-row.

Prediction:

To come.