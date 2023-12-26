Fiji are set to field a Jersey Flegg Cup side in 2024 as the nation's plans to grow rugby league continue.

The Silktails are already home to a team in the Ron Massey Cup as they look to leave their mark on the Australian competition, with the next step in the sport's growth now set to see Fiji gain a Jersey Flegg Cup spot.

Chairman Petero Civoniceva told WWOS that the move adds to the exciting increase of investment in Fiji rugby league pathways.

"It's a great result for us and we can't wait to showcase our young talent," Civoniceva said.

"Rugby union is the number one code in the country but we are slowly but surely making inroads."

The South Pacific nation is among the leading contenders to land the NRL's 19th license, which is expected to be granted in the coming years.

Papua New Guinea have emerged as a strong chance to become home to the league's next club after immense growth in the area and strong performances in the Queensland Cup.

The NRL is looking to expand further quickly following the Dolphins' induction this year, with a 17-team competition requiring each round to have at least one bye team.

An additional license would allow a further match each round and likely bolster the NRL's broadcasting income with the additional fixture.

Along with Fiji and Papua New Guinea, a second New Zealand side, a Perth club or a team out of North Sydney will also be in contention for the expansion spot.