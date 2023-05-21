State of Origin squads for Game 1 of the 2023 series will be announced on Monday, and Zero Tackle can now reveal who you want to see picked.

Using our Pick Your Team platform, thousands of fans have suggested who they want to see playing in Game 1 of the series.

The teams that have come about as a result are as expected in most areas, although the Blues' bench may raise eyebrows, while fan selectors have voted overwhelmingly to hand Nicho Hynes a debut over Jarome Luai, with a difference of over 700 votes between the pair.

Campbell Graham was also heavily backed to make his Origin debut in the centres, with the injury prone and out of form Tom Trbojevic slipping down the vote-getters list.

In the forwards, Haumole Olakau'atu wins a second-row spot in a mostly-settled pack, while Liam Martin and Daniel Saifiti gain spots on the bench alongside Jake Trbojevic and Matt Burton.

The most selected player in the New South Wales set-up was Payne Haas, closely followed by halfback Nathan Cleary and fullback James Tedesco. Latrell Mitchell, Brian To'o, Damien Cook, Cameron Murray and Junior Paulo were also heavily supported as the must picks in the Blues' outfit.

Taking into account Jack Wighton's retirement and injuries to Keaon Koloamatangi and Reagan Campbell-Gillard (KLoloamatangi would have made the cut if he was fit), this is the team Zero Tackle's audience have selected for the Blues.

Pick Your Team's New South Wales Blues

1. James Tedesco

2. Brian To'o

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Campbell Graham

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Nicho Hynes

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Payne Haas

9. Damien Cook

10. Junior Paulo

11. Cameron Murray

12. Haumole Olakau'atu

13. Isaah Yeo

14. Jake Trbojevic

15. Matt Burton

16. Liam Martin

17. Daniel Saifiti

On the Queensland side, the biggest surprise was Reece Walsh being the most-picked player for Queensland - that knocks incumbent Kalyn Ponga clean out of the side.

Walsh is followed at the top of the pecking order for the Maroons by Cameron Munster, Valentine Holmes, Selwyn Cobbo, Dally Cherry-Evans, Tino Fa'asuamaleauoi and Patrick Carrigan.

Felise Kaufusi would have been next-picked, but he is now ruled out with a suspension hanging over his head. Queensland ahave also lost the services of Josh Papalii, who would have made the starting side had he not reitred from Origin football in the last week.

Elsewhere for the Maroons, David Fifita has been heavily backed to gain a spot in the second-row. While he had more votes for the bench, he is promoted to the starting side for Kaufusi's absence, opening a spot for Tom Gilbert to claim on a Queensland bench that also features middle forwards Reuben Cotter and Lindsay Collins. That comes with Christian Welch claiming Papalii's spot.

On the wing, Xavier Coates joins Selwyn Cobbo ahead of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, whose votes for centre and wing combined were still below Coates' votes on the wing only. The only other question sees Ben Hunt start at hooker, with Harry Grant to come off the bench.

Pick Your Team's Queensland Maroons

1. Reece Walsh

2. Selwyn Cobbo

3. Valentine Holmes

4. Dane Gagai

5. Xavier Coates

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

9. Ben Hunt

10. Christian Welch

11. Kurt Capewell

12. David Fifita

13. Patrick Carrigan

14. Harry Grant

15. Reuben Cotter

16. Lindsay Collins

17. Tom Gilbert