The NRL's annual 'Try July' fundraising campaign has been discontinued after six years, bringing an end to the high-profile initiative.\n\n\n\nLaunched as a partnership between the NRL, Sportsbet and the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA), Try July encouraged players to celebrate tries throughout the month, with each celebration triggering a donation.\n\nIn 2024, Sportsbet contributed $5,000 per celebration, with funds directed to the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation and the RLPA's Player Hardship Fund, which supports former players across New South Wales, Queensland and the Pacific.\n\nSince its inception, the campaign has raised close to $2 million.\n\nDespite its success, the decision to scrap the initiative was made by Sportsbet.\n\nReports from the Sydney Morning Herald indicate the move is not linked to the Federal Government's impending gambling advertising reforms, which will significantly restrict how betting companies promote their brands in sport.\n\nThose reforms include limits on advertisements during daytime hours and a ban on ads during live sports broadcasts within those windows.\n\nHowever, broader industry pressures appear to have played a role.\n\nSeveral NRL clubs have increasingly distanced themselves from gambling partnerships, with teams such as the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and South Sydney Rabbitohs aligning with the New South Wales Government's “Reclaim the Game” initiative, aimed at reducing betting influence in sport.\n\nOther clubs, tied to rival wagering sponsors, had also raised concerns about conflicts of interest associated with the campaign.\n\nThe NRL and Sportsbet maintain a long-standing commercial relationship reportedly worth around $15 million annually, with total revenues from gambling-linked agreements exceeding $50 million each year.\n\nEven so, the league has recently signalled a shift toward reducing its reliance on such income streams amid growing regulatory government actions.\n\nThe RLPA has expressed disappointment at the loss of Try July, particularly given its importance to the Player Hardship Fund.\n\nThe fund has provided critical support to former players facing serious health challenges and financial hardship.\n\nAmong those who have benefited is former Sydney Roosters forward Mose Masoe, who suffered a life-altering spinal injury while playing in the English Super League in 2020. Former Cronulla player Nathan Stapleton was left a quadriplegic following a country rugby union match, while ex-Parramatta Eels player and St George Illawarra Dragons coach Daniel Anderson was seriously injured in a 2022 body surfing accident and now uses a wheelchair.\n\nRLPA CEO Clint Newton is reportedly seeking discussions with the NRL and clubs to identify an alternative fundraising initiative to replace Try July, as the organisation looks to offset what will be a significant financial gap for its hardship programs.\n\nThe NRL, Sportsbet and RLPA are yet to comment.