The Canterbury Bulldogs have announced that their Jersey Flegg and SG Ball coaches for next season will be two former stars of the club.

It has been confirmed that Josh Jackson will take control as the Jersey Flegg coach, whilst the SG Ball head coaching honours have been given to Steve Turner.

Earning a reputation as a hard-working forward, Josh Jackson was awarded the club's captaincy in 2018 until he announced his retirement from rugby league in the pre-season of 2023.

The second-rower appeared in 241 NRL games for the Belmore-based club throughout 11 seasons after debuting in 2012.

Before retiring due to injury in 2013, Steve Turner appeared in 161 total NRL matches - 54 of those coming in Bulldogs colours.

Playing primarily as a winger, he is a one-time NSW Blues representative and two-time premiership winner - 2007 and 2009 with the Melbourne Storm.

The duo are coming off two completely different previous coaching roles for the club. Jackson played a leading role in the Jersey Flegg squad's charge to Premiership glory last season, while Turner worked closely under coach Cameron Ciraldo at first-grade level.

"The professionalism and work ethic that both of these men bring to our Bulldogs pathways is outstanding and second to none," said General Manager of Football Phil Gould.

"I love the fact that Bulldogs are coaching Bulldogs."

The news from the Bulldogs comes after the club confirmed their NSW Cup and assistant coaches for the upcoming season.

Signing Jason Taylor from the North Sydney Bears to join Cameron Ciraldo's staff a couple of months ago, it was announced on Monday that Luke Vella will complete a new-look coaching staff.

Vella is a local junior and, at 29 years of age, has already impressed in the coaching game after guiding Canterbury's Jersey Flegg side to a premiership this year.

Vella and Taylor are joined in Ciraldo's assistant coaching staff by Chad Randall.

While Vella never got the opportunity to play in the NRL after injuries cut his career short, he did play at the Under-20s level for the Bulldogs and said he was keen to help players reach the top.

"I never got the chance to play for the Club at the top level so if I can help current players do it, I'm more than excited to do that," Vella said.

"It's really, really special for me and a really big accomplishment for me and my coaching career. It's probably come a little sooner than I expected if I'm honest. But that doesn't mean I'm not ready for it. I'm excited to get involved."