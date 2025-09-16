The Rugby League Players Association have confirmed Mark Nawaqanitawase has been voted as the 2025 rookie of the year.

While he will be ineligible to win the Dally M version of the award thanks to a mid-season rule change, meaning those with more than five games at the top level of another code are no longer classified as a rookie, the RLPA do not share the same stance.

In taking out the award, the Roosters winger beat out other finalists Leka Halasima, Isaiah Iongi, Savelio Tamale and Robert Toia.

Nawaqanitawase has had a tremendous first season in the NRL, winning the Ken Irvine Medal as the top try-scorer with 24, while his performances have left rugby league fans wowed.

Off-contract at the end of 2026, there will be a race for his services long-term between the Roosters, rugby union, and other rugby league clubs.

Clint Newton, CEO of the RLPA, said Nawaqanitawase's transition from the 15-man game to rugby league had been extraordinary.

“On behalf of the RLPA, I would like to congratulate Mark Nawaqanitawase on being voted by the players as their Rookie of the Year for 2025,” Newtown said.

“Mark has had a fantastic season and there is no higher recognition than that of the players you compete against week in, week out. Mark's transition from rugby union to our game has been nothing short of impressive and was arguably one of the competition's best across the regular season, let alone rookie.

“To do what Mark has done to transition from one code to another with ease and skill was extraordinary, and our members have recognised his superior performances. In many ways, Mark has set a new standard for wingers and has no doubt inspired children across the world to play with similar flair, creativity and invention.

“I also want to congratulate all the rookies and debutants from the 2025 NRL season, including the four other finalists, Leka, Isaiah, Savelio, and Robert. All have shown great commitment to their jobs, demonstrated their rugby league and athletic abilities as well as the courage and stamina to compete against seasoned veterans.”

Previous winners of the award are Lachlan Galvin, Jahream Bula, Jeremiah Nanai, Reece Walsh, Harry Grant, Payne Haas, Victor Radley, Nick Cotric, Cody Walker, Cameron Munster, Luke Brooks, George Burgess, Josh Mansour and Adam Reynolds, Daly Cherry-Evans, Trent Hodkinson, Josh Dugan, David Williams, Michael Jennings, Darius Boyd, Ben Smith and Sonny Bill Williams.

The NRLW Rookie of the Year will be announced on September 17, the NRL dream team on September 22, the NRLW dream team on September 24, and the players champion for both competitions on October 2.