Speculation is swirling that Newcastle Knights superstar Kalyn Ponga is on the move, despite having committed himself to the club until the end of 2027.\r\n\r\nWhile many destinations have been floated around, sources tell Zero Tackle that the Canterbury Bulldogs could be Ponga's next home in the NRL.\r\n\r\nWhile only mail at this stage, one source has suggested a “big name” would need to make way to facilitate any potential deal, with Matt Burton's name being floated as a possible trade-off.\r\n\r\nIf such a move were to eventuate, it would reshape the Bulldogs' spine and potentially the balance of the entire NRL landscape, but would it work?\r\nWhy Ponga at the Bulldogs would be a game-changer\r\nPonga's arrival would instantly transform the Bulldogs' attack, giving them a marquee strike weapon in the No.1 jersey.\r\n\r\nHis ability to break tackles, create second-phase play, and inject creativity from the back would add a dimension to the Bulldogs they have arguably lacked since Ben Barba's 2012 purple patch of form.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_204977" align="alignnone" width="1506"] NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 14: Kalyn Ponga of the Knightsruns with the ball during the round 20 NRL match between Newcastle Knights and Wests Tigers at McDonald Jones Stadium on July 14, 2023 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Scott Gardiner\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nStephen Crichton is the biggest superstar to call Belmore home in a decade; however, he'd have stiff competition should Ponga make his way to the Bulldogs. This is something the club has needed since Cameron Ciraldo arrived at the club, and could be the missing piece many thought Lachlan Galvin would be.\r\nWhat this means for the rest of the squad\r\nFor the rest of the Bulldogs' squad, Ponga's arrival would trigger significant reshuffling, with stars like Connor Tracey and Matt Burton likely to cop the brunt of the move.\r\n\r\nTracey, who has been reliable at fullback, would almost certainly need to shift into the centres or potentially look elsewhere for a starting role.\r\n\r\nWhile the electric fullback has been a revelation since joining the Bulldogs last year, he hasn't been able to reach the heights of the best club's fullbacks, with Kaeo Weekes, Reece Walsh, and Ryan Papenhuyzen substantially better than him.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_224037" align="alignnone" width="2560"] BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 04: Connor Tracey of the Bulldogs scores a try during the round nine NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and Canterbury Bulldogs at Suncorp Stadium on May 04, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSources have also indicated that Matt Burton may need to be the big-name departure to make the deal viable, with the playmaker previously linked to the incoming Perth Bears franchise.\r\n\r\nLosing Burton would be a major call for the Bulldogs, given his status as one of their marquee signings, but it underlines the level of change required to accommodate a player of Ponga's calibre.\r\n\r\nBurton has been Belmore's favourite son since arriving in 2022, and would be sorely missed by Doggies fans should he be moved on.\r\nThe Bulldogs' potential new-look spine\r\nIf Ponga were to join the club's ranks, it would signal a complete new era for the Bulldogs. The spine would be unrecognisable compared to their Round 1 squad this year; however, many would argue that it is much closer to winning a premiership.\r\n2025 Round 1\r\n1. Connor Tracey\r\n6. Matt Burton\r\n7. Toby Sexton\r\n9. Reed Mahoney\r\n2026 Round 1 (if Ponga signs)\r\n1. Kalyn Ponga\r\n6. Lachlan Galvin\r\n7. Mitchell Woods\r\n9. Bailey Hayward\r\n\r\nWhile the talk of his move is far from confirmed at this stage, it could be the lift that the Bulldogs need to end their two-decade-long premiership drought.