This time last year, Ben Talty was running out at North Sydney Oval for the Bears in the NSW Cup.

Last week, he came back from London after competing in a World Cup Challenge for the premiership-winning Brisbane Broncos.

“One thing I always wanted to do as a kid was just be able to stand on a field and sing the national anthem surrounded by a crowd. Like that was one dream I always had watching football growing up,” he exclusively told Zero Tackle about his experience at the World Cup challenge.

“And that, that was certainly an unreal experience.”

For Talty, that moment wasn't just a highlight; it was the culmination of years of perseverance, dedication, and patience. Moving from Denman, to Newcastle, to Sydney, to Brisbane. Waiting until he was 26 to make his NRL debut and navigating the gruelling pre-seasons all shaped the player he is today.

Although experiencing his first Broncos pre-season just in the last couple of months, Talty's first taste of the top grade was provided by the Melbourne Storm, after he was invited to join their 2025 pre-season.

“I was only saying this not too long ago, I don't think I'd get the opportunity to come up and play for Brisbane if I wasn't in Melbourne doing their preseason.

“They're very tough and gruelling as well. I had the opportunity to go to the Geelong camp when I was with Melbourne. You get a lot of experience out of them.”

Whilst some see Round 1 as the beginning of the year, Talty emphasised the importance of a pre-season in shaping a season's campaign.

Although all teams experience a new level of toughness when training returns, Broncos coach Michael Maguire has become synonymous with a tough pre-season training regime.

After enduring his first one under Madge, Ben had three words for the experience.

“Knowledge, toughness and growth," he reflected.

“It was strong. It was tough. But I'm very grateful for it because I don't know, ever since I started playing football, the fitter I have become, the healthier I've been, I've taken a lot more confidence into the games.

“Being able to go through gruelling times in the preseason, it gives you a lot of confidence moving forward into the season as well.

“They're just so important (pre-season) for setting yourself up. As we know, the rugby league season can be quite the marathon, and you have to make sure you're fit and strong and healthy for as long as you possibly can.

After originally joining last year's premiers on a train and trial deal in June, Talty quickly made an impact and was fast-tracked into his NRL debut just three weeks later.

“Waiting longer for a debut - all it's taught me to be very appreciative and to be grateful for the space that I'm in because it did take me 26 years to do so," he said.

“It's one of those things where, as I said, I want to be grateful for the space, but I want to take these opportunities, too, because it's all I've ever really wanted to do as a sportsman.”

That sentiment of gratitude has continued to stay with the 26-year-old throughout his first 8 months at the Broncos. After starting at the club, unknown to what the opportunity could bring, to signing a two-year extension last September, the prop could not be happier with where he has landed.

When asked about what he has learnt since competing in the top grade, Talty was sure to appreciate the wealth of knowledge that comes with being a full-time athlete, and even more so, appreciate the work of people in the part-time grade.

“As NRL players, we're quite fortunate enough to be in a group where we go into training every day. So, you're learning a lot more about the game compared to what you do in a part-time system," the prop said.

“But that's not to take anything away from reserve grade people. I feel as though people in positions where they have been battling away, like the New South Wales Cup, for example, they do have a hard edge because they have to get up and get to work every morning and then go to training and play on weekends. So, in a way, that position's probably sometimes tougher than being an NRL player.”

Talty will be coming into the 2026 season with NRL game experience and an entire pre-season under his belt, giving him a platform for a greater ceiling. This has allowed him to identify his areas for growth and goals for the year ahead.

“I want to play consistent first grade, but I want to be a consistent football player, too," he said.

“I don't want to be the person who drifts in and out of games, be okay one week and poor the next. I just really want to focus on staying consistent, and I think that just evolves around my training habits and standards, and just um having a high keeping them to a high level.

“I have had a really big emphasis on my fitness this year. That's one part of the game that I really understand now, and the jump from reserve grade to NRL is the difference in fitness.

“It was quite tough for me to try and get to that level, but that's something I'm going to keep striving for and keep working on.”

Talty's 2026 season starts on Friday night against the Penrith Panthers at Suncorp Stadium. With his newfound knowledge, appreciation and commitment to his career in first grade, he is ready to reach new heights and become a key member of the Broncos forward rotation.

But getting here wasn't without its challenges. The journey to Brisbane and stepping straight into the NRL required a leap of faith, one that reshaped both his career and his life.

From our talk with Ben, one thing was clear. His season would be defined by his mindset and refreshing philosophy: Gratitude as the gateway for growth.

“It was all a big change for me. Moving states was something that at the time didn't seem like it could have happened at the time. Like, there was no guarantee that I was going to move up to Brisbane and move straight into an NRL team and start playing NRL," he said.

“I understood that it was going to be a big risk, and it's one that I'm glad I did because it's changed a lot in my life, and I'm pretty grateful for it all.”