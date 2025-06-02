Brandon Webster-Mansfield, a former forward for the Wests Tigers, has signed with a new team that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Released by the Wests Tigers at the end of the 2023 NRL season, Webster-Mansfield has landed a one-and-a-half-year contract until the end of 2026 with the London Broncos in the RFL Championship competition - the second-tier of the English Super League.

Progressing through the Wests Tigers pathways system from the Harold Matthews Cup to the Laurie Daley Cup to the Jersey Flegg Cup and then to a spot on the club's Top 30 roster, the forward also spent time in the St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs systems.

More recently, the former NRL Top 30 player spent time in France playing for Villefranche XIII Averyon in the French Elite XIII competition.

“I'm really excited to announce that I'm joining the Broncos! I'm really keen to move over there and meet all the boys and train with everyone," Webster-Mansfield said in a statement.

“I'm excited to be a Bronco and hopefully I get to meet all you fans very soon. Up the Broncos!”