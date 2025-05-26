Ex-NRL forward release from overseas club, joins new team

Zane Musgrove, a former NRL forward for three different NRL teams, has joined a new club after being released by the Warrington Wolves in the Super League with immediate effect.

Last playing in the NRL in 2023, Musgrove has made the switch from Warrington to Oldham, who compete in the second-tier of the English Super League competition on an 18-month contract until the end of 2026.

Released by his former club via mutual agreement, Musgrove previously spent seven seasons in the NRL with the South Sydney Rabbitohs (2016-18), Wests Tigers (2020-22) and St George Illawarra Dragons (2023), in which he made 73 first-grade appearances.

"It's a very exciting opportunity and I know what I am going to bring to this team," said Musgrove. "I want to win stuff and looking at the Championship that is the first thing I want to go and win. "I want to play footy more than anything having been in and out at Warrington, so that is the first goal. But I know that if I put in my best performances then I can take this club where I want to take this club and that is to potentially win it. "Longy has big aspirations, and I am right on board with that. I am as hungry as ever, I am a competitor, and I like challenging myself which is why I am here."

The move to Oldham will see him take the field with 11-time New Zealand international Elijah Taylor, former North Queensland Cowboys reserve-grader Riley Dean and ex-Dragons and Wests Tigers playmaker Josh Drinkwater - the older brother of Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater.

“I'm looking forward to getting into it with Oldham, meeting the boys and getting to work. I'm excited to play footy again after a couple of weeks without. I will be ready to go and do what I do and enjoy it," Musgrove added.

“Drinky is a familiar face and Elijah Taylor I played with a long time ago in the NRL. I will bring experience to the group and where Oldham are heading having chatted with Sean and Mike (Ford) I know their aspirations for the club.

“I can bring that experience and do my job in the middle. I am quiet and humble and want my actions to speak louder than my words. But I do hope my experience will be a big asset.”