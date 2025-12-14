Adam Woolnough, a former NRL forward for three different teams, has been named head coach of an international side for the next two years.

Last playing in the NRL in 2011, Woolnough has been named as the head coach of the USA's Men's national team following the United States Association of Rugby League (USARL) announcing key new appointments across its entire national program.

The appointment of Woolnough comes after he most recently coached the Melbourne Storm's Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup side in 2022 and is currently the General Manager for Ice Hockey Australia.

"This is a special opportunity, and I am grateful to the USARL board for trusting me as the next head coach of the Hawks," Woolnough said.

"Rugby League in the US is full of talent—both realized and untapped. I am committed to building a program grounded in integrity, accountability, and pride in the jersey, with a strong, connected team culture.

"Together, we will be united, disciplined, and determined to elevate the USA Men's program to new heights."

Adding a wealth of knowledge to the national team, he brings over 155 matches of experience with the Newcastle Knights (2002-07), Penrith Panthers (2008-09) and Storm (2011).

He also represented the Prime Minister's XII team in 2006.