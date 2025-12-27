A former Canberra Raiders and Newcastle Knights back-rower has agreed to join a feeder club of the Perth Bears ahead of the 2026 season as he attempts to gain a spot on the NRL's expansion team's roster in the future.

Most recently playing in the United Kingdom with Featherstone Rovers and York City Knights (loan), Clay Webb has become the latest individual to join the Brisbane Tigers in the QLD Cup reserve-grade competition.

A member of the 2023 NSW Cup Team of the Year, the 23-year-old has established himself as a strong player on the edge over the past few seasons and has yet to reach his potential as a rugby league player.

Also able to play in the middle as a lock or in the front-row, Webb captained the Canberra Raiders to the Under-19s SG Ball Cup title during his youth days before playing 50 appearances for their NSW Cup side.

Offering a deadly right foot step that allows him to maximise his line-breaking capabilities, he also spent one season with the Newcastle Knights which saw him make 14 appearances for their reserve-grade side before making the move overseas.

The Brisbane Tigers have also announced the arrivals of Benjamin Taylor (Manly Sea Eagles), Harry Durbin (New Zealand Warriors) and Zack Lamont (Penrith Panthers), among others.