After 15 seasons and 264 games in the NRL and Super League, former Scotland international Joe Wardle has decided to hang up the boots on his playing career and landed a coaching role in the process.

Last playing in the NRL in 2017, Wardle's career saw him play for the Newcastle Knights, Bradford Bulls, Huddersfield Giants, Barrow Raiders, Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards and Oldham.

Scoring 91 tries and 364 points in the process, the six-time Scottish international only played one season in the NRL for the Knights, where he registered 17 appearances in 2017.

As his playing career has come to an end, he has agreed to a two-year contract to be an assistant coach at Oldham under Sean Long.

Playing under Nathan Brown, his time in the NRL would see him play off the interchange bench, start in the centres and second-row, and score four tries.

At the time, he signed a three-year contract to join the Knights but returned home to England due to homesickness before he could make a real impact in the competition.

"You don't really think it is going to happen to you but it soon comes round and sneaks up on you," said Wardle.

"I'm a bit emotional with it as every rugby player would be, but looking back I have had a good run. I had a couple of niggles last year and had a talk with Longy, my partner and Mike Ford. It all made sense to call it a day, and I have definitely made the right decision.

"When it happens you just know it's the time. Especially with how I play the game, I have played it quite tough throughout my career so it has probably taken a toll on my body.

"Signing at Oldham I wanted to get another couple of years playing and help the club grow but now my body is telling me enough is enough and I need to look at a different path.

"I was with my dad at the weekend watching my brother at the Grand Final. He asked about moments in my career but it just feels like a blur at the moment so I hope it comes back when the head knocks settle down!

"I have been pretty fortunate - there is only a Grand Final and World Club Challenge that I haven't been a part of - I have won everything else.

"I have been pretty fortunate with silverware as a player and experienced the other side of the world."

At the start of the year, the 32-year-old reflected on his time in the NRL and revealed that he would recommend a move to Australia for any rugby league player, admitting it was the highlight of his career.

“Going to Australia is something everyone wants to do as rugby player. So being able to achieve that will be the highlight of my career," Wardle told League Express on his time in the NRL with the Newcastle Knights.

“The lifestyle is amazing, but I think looking back it was just the wrong club at the time of my career.

"There was too much of rebuild going on at Newcastle and looking back I needed more of a balanced club.

“But even with that, I still don't regret it and I'd tell anyone to give it a go. It's just a totally different style game over there so without trying it you'll never know if it's for you or not.”