Greg Eden, a former winger for the Brisbane Broncos, has signed a new deal that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2016, the 34-year-old has joined the newly promoted RFL Championship - the second-tier of the English Super League - team Hunslet RLFC on a one-year contract.

This comes after Eden was on the lookout for a new team after most recently playing with the Featherstone Rovers in the same competition.

“It's exciting, it's an opportunity that came up pretty quickly and after speaking with Dean [Muir, Hunslet's coach], I wanted to come here for 2025,” Eden said.

“Dean spoke about how he wanted Hunslet to play, that matched up with my thoughts on how the game should be played and it was an easy decision to make to come to Hunslet.

“It's a big challenge and a different for me in terms of what I've been used to in the past. I will be one of the more experienced players in the squad and I hope to help the young lads out by sharing my experience.

“I just want to get back to enjoying my rugby. I'm looking forward to playing under Dean and getting out there and enjoying myself.”

The winger spent two seasons at Red Hill after the club showed a great interest in his services and spent the first year in the QLD Cup with their affiliate side before seven games and two tries in the NRL.

His career has seen him play for eight different teams in the NRL and Super League after beginning his career in 2011 with the Castleford Tigers.

In total, he has played 226 rugby league matches and scored 628 points - 158 tries - for Castleford, Brisbane, Huddersfield Giants, Hull Kingston Rovers, Salford Red Devils, Gateshead Thunder, Halifax Panthers and Featherstone.

“He's really keen to get started, he buys into what we want and is really excited to get going. His experience and what he can bring to a young group as we navigate a tough Championship will be invaluable," coach Dean Muir added.

“His speed and his versatility will be vital for us. His leadership is undervalued, and that's something we can really tap into and utilise.

“It's a major coup for us, we've created a professional, positive environment which allows us to attract players of Greg's stature and sends a message we are not just here to make up the numbers.

"We are here to give a good account of ourselves and make sure we perform week in week out and obviously signing Greg will help us with that.”