Jamie Soward, a former NRL halfback and coach of the St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW, has landed a new head coaching job.

The current international coach for the Samoa women's rugby league national team, Soward, has signed on with the North Coast Bulldogs for the 2026 season, who compete in the Men's Country Championships.

The appointment comes after the 40-year-old had a long and successful playing career, before transitioning to coaching.

Here, he worked as a specialist assistant for the Dragons' first-grade side, spent four seasons as the head coach of the NRLW team, and also served as an assistant for the NSW Sky Blues.

"We're excited to announce that Jamie Soward has been appointed as Head Coach of the North Coast Men's Rugby League Country Championship squad!" a statement on social media read.

"With Jamie's extensive playing and coaching career, this is a huge opportunity for local players to learn, develop, and represent our region at the highest standard.

"We are now seeking expressions of interest from players within Group 2 and Group 3 who would like to be part of this squad."

During his playing career, Soward made over 200 matches for the Dragons, Sydney Roosters and Penrith Panthers across 12 seasons, which saw him win one premiership in 2010, as well as making two separate stints overseas in the Super League competition with the London Broncos.

He also played all three matches for the NSW Blues during the 2011 State of Origin series and registered caps for NSW Country and the Indigenous All Stars.