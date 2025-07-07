Retired NRL centre James Roberts has been cleared of cash and drug charges after the police withdrew all charges against him at the last minute following an incident that took place in 2024.

After being charged by police in November with prohibited drug possession pertaining to 0.3g of cannabis leaf and possessing unlawfully obtained goods of $1400 cash, Roberts has now been cleared of both charges and can get on with his life, per Nine News.

It is understood that the incident occurred on July 30 when police pulled him over at a random traffic stop, in which they conducted a search of his car.

However, the two charges were dismissed on Monday morning at Waverly Local Court.

"The reason that [the charges were withdrawn,] simply put, was ... that having cash is not an offence, and you're allowed to have cash," his lawyer Najee Makhoul said via The Sydney Morning Herald.

"I know there's a big push to move towards a cashless society, but it's incumbent on the prosecution to be able to prove that anything in your custody that is stolen or unlawfully obtained, and they just have no evidence that it was obtained from unlawful means, and there was no suggestion that it was nefariously obtained.

"There was another person in the vehicle, and it was found in their possession, not in Mr Roberts' possession, so there's no suggestion that he was in possession of the drugs.

"He's relieved to have this out of his way so he can move on with his life."

Debuting for the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2011, the Ballina Seagulls junior primarily featured in the centres throughout his career but also played on the wing and at fullback.

He also spent time with the Penrith Panthers, Gold Coast Titans, Brisbane Broncos and Wests Tigers, where he amassed 168 games and 78 tries across 12 seasons.

Fans fondly remember Roberts from his three-year stint with the Broncos between 2016 and 2018, during which time he scored 36 tries in 73 games and represented the NSW Blues on three occasions in the 2018 State of Origin series.