Every NRL club has confirmed their Indigenous Jerseys ahead of the next two weekends, with the competition once again splitting the round into two so every team gets a chance to play.

Read on to see every team's Indigenous jersey for this year, and click here to see every NRL jersey worn throughout the 2025 season.

Brisbane Broncos

A simple design with artwork on the sides and sleeves of the jersey.

Canberra Raiders

In Canberra's traditional green and white colours, with artwork on the sleeves and mid-section of the jersey.

Canterbury Bulldogs

The Bulldogs have gone for a fuller design, with artwork everywhere apart from the sleeves, which are black.

Cronulla Sharks

The Sharks have looked to use their black and blue colours, as well as their Sharks name, to create an inspired pattern on the upper half of the jersey.

Gold Coast Titans

The Titans have gone with a minimalistic design, and the artwork faded into the jersey. A major sponsor is hard to hide on the front of the shirt.

Manly Sea Eagles

The Sea Eagles have kept the top half of their jersey relatively plain, with artwork on the bottom section.

Melbourne Storm

One of our favourites - simple yet effective.

New Zealand Warriors

The Maori flavour sets the Warriors' all white jersey apart from the rest.

Newcastle Knights

Plenty happening on this Knights jersey, both top and bottom.

North Queensland Cowboys

The Cowboys jersey for Indigenous Round is another of our favourites. Simple, effective, and perfect for the region and colour scheme.

Parramatta Eels

The Eels have gone with a jersey which features, unsurprisingly, Eels. Boomerangs also make an appearance in the club's colours. A simple look.

Penrith Panthers

The Panthers' jersey makes use of the club's multiple colours and is exceptionally busy in doing so.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Rabbitohs jersey features a vibrant design with plenty of native animals and artwork, all set against a backdrop of green and red.

St George Illawarra Dragons

The Dragons' jersey for the Indigenous round is almost entirely red with silhouettes of people and animals, in white, on the bottom.

Sydney Roosters

One of the most eye-catching jerseys for this year's Indigenous Round.

The Dolphins

The Dolphins have gone away from their usual red home stripe, but included the colour on the bottom of the jersey. Artwork is also present on the sleeves.

Wests Tigers

The Tigers have gone with a full-of-life black and orange design.