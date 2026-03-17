AJ Brimson made the bold decision to pledge his allegiance to England last year, which was a significant moment in his career, ruling him out of contention for State of Origin.\n\nBrimson was cleared by the International Rugby League board last May to represent England after playing in a handful of games for Australia in 2019 at a nine's tournament.\n\nWith the ruling of Tier 1 nations affecting Origin eligibility being changed in February this year, Brimson is welcome back into the Queensland Origin arena if his form warrants it.\n\n“I'm probably a bit biased when I say I think it's good for the game, but I guess time will tell how it kind of all pans out," Brimson said when speaking with NRL.com. \n\n“But for me personally, when I made the decision to represent England, it wasn't something that I thought was in the cards of being able to play Origin anyway.\n\n“But, it's nice to be potentially available for Origin again."\n\nBrimson was set on the strong decision he made last year; however, he still felt the passion that came with being a Queenslander around Origin time.\n\n“You make the decision, and you're very excited to try and play for England, but then, you still come to when the Origin comes around and … it is tough to not even be in contention or be available to get selected.\n\n“But I was still watching last year's series just as passionately and spraying all the Blues and things like that.”\n\nBrimson is in a great position now in his career; all he has to do is focus on playing great footy, and his representative honours will come his way, only this time it'll be on both state and international levels.\n\nWhen speaking with NRL.com, Brimson reflected on the England Ashes tournament he was a part of, saying it was a huge milestone in his career to be able to represent his family's heritage.\n\n“It was an unreal experience,” Brimson said.\n\n“It was just something that was a new experience for me, international footy.\n\n“It was awesome to be able to play in a series like an Ashes series and to play over there. To play for England, everything about it, it was an all-round good experience.\n\n“Fingers crossed I can play in the World Cup for England.\n\n“That would be a massive moment again for my career and it is something that is in the back of my mind.\n\n“Obviously, right now, my sole focus is at the Titans, but you'd be lying if you didn't have a thought or two about the end of the year.”\n\nBrimson made his England international debut in the second Test of the Ashes and is set to be a fundamental part of their spine heading into the Rugby League World Cup in October this year.