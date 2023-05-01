Parramatta Eels' young gun Sean Russell has locked up his future until at least the end of the 2025 NRL season, re-signing on a new contract with the club.

Russell, who made his NRL debut at the back-end of the 2021 season, has struggled with injury and missed a substantial chunk of the 2022 season, before missing more time early this year.

That has limited him to just seven NRL appearances, however, still short of his 21st birthday, there are high hopes that the try-scoring phenomenon will find consistent minutes on-field in the coming seasons.

Incredibly, his only NRL game last year saw him score a hat-trick before halftime against the Gold Coast Titans before suffering a shoulder injury.

Parramatta's director of football Mark O'Neill said it was pleasing to see Russell re-commit to Parramatta.

“Sean has come through the Club's junior pathways system and earned his spot in the NRL well and truly," O'Neill said in a club statement.

“The Eels are committed to developing players and we look forward to seeing many more juniors work their way through to the NRL.

“We're incredibly proud of Sean, not just for his hard work and dedication, but also hiswonderful character off the field."

Russell missed the opening five weeks of the NRL season, but has played every game since Round 6, with three in the centres and one on the wing.

He has scored a try in each of his last two games, coming against the Brisbane Broncos and Newcastle Knights, taking his overall record to seven tries from seven NRL games, while he has averaged just a tick under 100 metres per game with the ball in hand this season to date.