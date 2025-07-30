The Parramatta Eels have confirmed hooker Brendan Hands has been granted an immediate release to join Toulouse Olympique for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Hands, however, remains contracted to the Eels for the 2026 NRL season, ensuring his return to the club next year.

Parramatta Eels General Manager of Football Mark O'Neill spoke highly of Hands' time at the club.

"Brendan has been terrific for us during his time at our Club," O'Neill said in a club statement.

"This is a great opportunity for him to gain valuable experience where he can continue his development in a new environment."

This move marks another step in Parramatta's significant roster overhaul throughout the 2025 season.

The club has already parted ways with key players like Bryce Cartwright and Joe Ofahengaue, who were released earlier this year.

Additionally, Ryan Matterson was permitted to depart for the Super League for the remainder of the season, highlighting the Eels' ongoing efforts to reshape their squad under Jason Ryles, who has made no apologies for his ruthless approach.

Hands' temporary switch to Toulouse Olympique provides the 25-year-old with a chance to gain regular game time and further his development in a competitive setting.

His return to the Eels next year will see him again battling Tallyn Da Silva, who made a mid-season switch from the Wests Tigers, and boom youngster Ryley Smith for the club's number nine jumper.

It's likely that Hands will be third in the pecking order, though, and could angle for a more permanent exit from the west of Sydney.